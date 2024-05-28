Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton out with strained left hamstring vs. Celtics in Game 4

INDIANAPOLIS – As anticipated, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton missed Recreation 4 of the Jap Convention finals with the strained left hamstring that additionally stored him out of Recreation 3 in opposition to the Boston Celtics. Haliburton’s availability was doubtful had the Pacers received Recreation 4 and lengthen the collection, a league supply advised The Athletic.

The Celtics received Recreation 4 105-102 to complete the sweep and advance to the NBA Finals.

The Pacers’ star guard underwent an MRI on Saturday that confirmed a hamstring pressure. Haliburton is enhancing, the staff has mentioned, however there’s a worry of risking additional harm at a time when the staff faces the longest of odds.

Haliburton, who suffered the harm in some unspecified time in the future throughout Recreation 2 of this collection, missed 10 video games with the same harm in January. He tried to return to the courtroom after 5 video games (about 10 days since he was first damage), however was again on the sidelines for one more 5 contests after returning for one recreation due to the pressure.

With Haliburton out Saturday, Indiana acquired a career-high 32 factors from Andrew Nembhard and 23 factors from T.J. McConnell off the bench. The Pacers led by 18 factors within the third quarter and by 8 with lower than 3 minutes left however in the end misplaced.

Haliburton, a third-team All-NBA choice this yr, has averaged 18.7 factors and eight.2 assists within the playoffs.

(Photograph: Stacy Revere / Getty Photos)