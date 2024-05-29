NJ mayor apologizes to Kylie, Jason Kelce, after viral video – NBC10 Philadelphia

The mayor of an Atlantic County city apologized to Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce and his spouse Kylie Kelce after a viral video surfaced displaying a lady confronting Kylie and yelling at her.

“On behalf of the Metropolis of Margate, I’d wish to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the expertise they’d in Margate Metropolis over the vacation weekend,” Margate Metropolis Mayor Michael Collins wrote on Fb on Wednesday. “As a father with younger youngsters, I do know in addition to anybody the significance of a date night time along with your spouse and want to supply a redo date night time with dinner on me.”

On Tuesday, the favored Philly-based podcast, WTTW Podcast posted a brief clip on Instagram of a lady yelling at Kylie Kelce whereas Jason Kelce watched.

“You’ll by no means be allowed on this city once more,” the girl yells.

The clip doesn’t present what led to the confrontation and solely lasts for a number of seconds.

Hugh E. Dillon, the creator of the weblog Philly ChitChat, said the incident occurred whereas Kylie and Jason Kelce had been spending Memorial Day weekend in Sea Isle, New Jersey, and on their method to the restaurant Steve & Cookie’s in Margate Saturday night time.

Dillon wrote on X, previously referred to as Twitter, that the girl demanded a photograph with Kylie Kelce who replied that she was on a date along with her husband. Dillon said the girl “wouldn’t take no for a solution” and started screaming at Kylie Kelce. Dillon mentioned Kylie and Jason then walked into the restaurant and “loved their night time.”

Whoa don’t mess with Kylie Kelce. I do know the video goes to hit the airways quickly. Kylie and Jason Kelce don’t owe you something. Allow them to reside their lives. They had been very accommodating to folks on seashore over the weekend but when they’re on a date night time, don’t trouble them. — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) May 27, 2024

Somebody demanded a photograph and Kylie politely mentioned we’re on a date. The ladies wouldn’t take no for a solution, began screaming at Kylie and what Kylie can provide it proper again and he or she did. Kylie and Jason walked proper into the restaurant and loved their night time. — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) May 27, 2024

The very best a part of the video is Jason is simply standing again and letting Kiley do what she does greatest which is shut this girl down. A lot credit score to Kiley, who simply mentioned her say and walked into the restaurant.. — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) May 27, 2024

“The very best a part of the video is Jason is simply standing again and letting Kiley do what she does greatest which is shut this girl down,” Dillon mentioned. “A lot credit score to Kiley, who simply mentioned her say and walked into the restaurant.”

Neither Kylie Kelce nor Jason Kelce have commented publicly on the incident or Mayor Collins’ apology.