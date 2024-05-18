Officials warn Kensington Metropark visitors after possible alligator sighting in Kent Lake

Officers are warning Kensington Metropark guests after a doable alligator sighting this week in Kent Lake.

Park police and different native officers searched Kent Lake till shortly after midnight on Thursday night after a customer reported seeing an alligator, Huron-Clinton Metroparks representatives mentioned in a launch.

Officers didn’t discover the alligator on Thursday, however have posted warning indicators within the park to alert the general public, in accordance with the assertion.

The world the place the sighting occurred shouldn’t be open to swimming and never usually frequented by boats. All areas of the park will stay open, officers reported Friday.

Officers imagine the sighting, if actual, might have been a pet alligator launched into the lake, because the reptiles are usually not native to Michigan.

Releasing pets or wildlife into the Metroparks is prohibited, officers said.

Guests ought to steer clear of the animal in the event that they spot it and name Metroparks police at (810) 227-8910 straight away, in accordance with the assertion.