News
Officials warn Kensington Metropark visitors after possible alligator sighting in Kent Lake
Officers are warning Kensington Metropark guests after a doable alligator sighting this week in Kent Lake.
Park police and different native officers searched Kent Lake till shortly after midnight on Thursday night after a customer reported seeing an alligator, Huron-Clinton Metroparks representatives mentioned in a launch.
Officers didn’t discover the alligator on Thursday, however have posted warning indicators within the park to alert the general public, in accordance with the assertion.
The world the place the sighting occurred shouldn’t be open to swimming and never usually frequented by boats. All areas of the park will stay open, officers reported Friday.
Officers imagine the sighting, if actual, might have been a pet alligator launched into the lake, because the reptiles are usually not native to Michigan.
Releasing pets or wildlife into the Metroparks is prohibited, officers said.
Guests ought to steer clear of the animal in the event that they spot it and name Metroparks police at (810) 227-8910 straight away, in accordance with the assertion.
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland
-
News5 days ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News4 weeks ago
NBA 2024 awards: Full list of finalists with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up for MVP
-
News4 weeks ago
Transformers One Trailer is OUT!
-
News2 weeks ago
How to get state funded care
-
News2 weeks ago
Why this Massena 6th grader loves illustrating her best friend’s poems
-
News4 weeks ago
Mandisa, ‘American Idol’ singer and Grammy winner, dies at 47
-
News4 weeks ago
Review: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is great meditative theater