Alligator may be in Oakland County lake: What we know

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A attainable alligator sighting was not too long ago reported at a lake in a preferred Oakland County park.

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks group is warning the neighborhood a couple of attainable alligator in Kent Lake at Kensington Metropark, positioned in Milford Township. Indicators have been posted across the lake, letting guests know that an alligator could also be within the water.

No images of the attainable alligator have been offered. Officers stated the indicators have been posted “out of an abundance of warning” and for customer security.

In an replace offered Friday, Might 17, officers stated legislation enforcement, animal management, the Michigan Division of Pure Sources and the Detroit Zoological Society searched Kent Lake early within the morning. Crews used drones, ATVs, boats, and a helicopter, however have been unable to identify any alligator.

Officers additionally stated there was just one recognized sighting of the attainable alligator. Authorities couldn’t affirm the dimensions based mostly on the “one reported sighting,” officers stated.

If anybody sees an alligator within the space, they’re urged to name park police instantly at 810-227-8910. Guests mustn’t method the animal.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks can also be urging neighborhood members to not go away or launch “pets or wildlife of any variety” on the parks or lakes. As a result of alligators should not frequent to or native in Michigan, officers say it’s doubtless the attainable alligator was a pet launched into the lake.

Alligators within the U.S. dwell in hotter climates, usually in probably the most southeastern states close to the Gulf of Mexico, and southern states alongside the Atlantic Ocean just like the Carolinas and Georgia.

