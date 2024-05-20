Oilers cruise past Canucks in Game 6, push Western 2nd Round to limit

Edmonton outshot Vancouver 14-5 within the second interval.

“It’s not the recipe for fulfillment,” Pettersson mentioned. “Clearly, we’ve gained video games with not many photographs, however it’s what it’s.

“They gained right now. It’s a seven-game collection for a purpose. I’m excited for it. I do know the barn goes to be loud, the followers are going to be into it, and people are the kind of video games you wish to play.”

Nugent-Hopkins pushed it to 4-1 at 3:25 of the third interval, tapping a cross-crease backhand cross from McDavid five-hole on Silovs.

Evander Kane then made it 5-1 at 13:04, scoring glove facet from the left circle off a face-off win by Draisaitl.

“I assume now we’re going to play seven video games and issues are going to occur. It’s laborious to play seven superb video games,” Hughes mentioned. “Should you advised us we had this chance in September, I believe we might have took it and doubtless would have taken it three or 4 weeks in the past as nicely. So, we’ll be excited.”

NOTES: Monday will mark the primary time two Canadian groups will meet in a Recreation 7 with a visit to a convention remaining on the road since 2002, when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators. … Draisaitl prolonged his playoff-opening level streak to 11 video games (eight targets, 15 assists). He has 100 factors (39 targets, 61 assists) in 60 postseason video games. Solely Wayne Gretzky (46 video games) and Mario Lemieux (50 video games) have reached the mark in fewer video games. … McDavid has 21 factors (two targets, 19 assists) in 11 video games. He’s the tenth participant in NHL historical past to have a minimum of 20 factors in three consecutive postseasons. … Kane prolonged his level streak to 4 video games (two targets, two assists).