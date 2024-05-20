Inter Miami vs DC United HIGHLIGHTS, MLS: MIA 1-0 DC; Super sub Campana wins it for Messi’s Inter Miami in injury time

Lionel Messi seems set to return to Inter Miami’s lineup on Saturday evening when the Herons host D.C. United in Fort Lauderdale, Florda.

Messi missed Wednesday evening’s scoreless draw at Orlando Citywith a knee situation, marking the fifth league match he has failed to look in for Jap Convention-leading Miami (8-2-4, 28 factors).

The Herons have just one win and two attracts in these 5 matches. Within the 9 matches he’s performed, they’re unbeaten with seven victories.

However Wednesday’s absence all the time seemed to be extra about load administration. And after coach Tata Martino mentioned he was hopeful the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner would return Saturday, Messi didn’t seem on the league’s participant availability report on Friday evening.

