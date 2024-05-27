News
One East Playoff Team is Looking At Landing LeBron James in Free Agency
One of many largest storylines from the Los Angeles Lakers offseason is what celebrity LeBron James will do together with his participant possibility. He’s eligible to choose out of the ultimate yr of his take care of Los Angeles to grow to be a free agent.
Many imagine that he’ll in the end achieve this however will return to the Lakers on a brand new contract. James doubtless solely has a couple of seasons left to go earlier than he in the end retires and Los Angeles would love nothing greater than to have him retire within the purple and gold.
Nonetheless, every time somebody turns into a free agent, different groups could make issues fascinating. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia 76ers want to probably steal James away from the Lakers.
“The Sixers do have their eyes on different lucrative-salary impression gamers simply in case they don’t get George. That’s why additionally they are potential free brokers just like the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and New York Knicks ahead OG Anunoby. If not in free company, the Sixers imagine they will use their draft property and obtainable cap house to amass a difference-maker by way of a commerce. That has led to Miami Warmth ahead Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and New Orleans Pelicans ahead Brandon Ingram being amongst commerce pursuits.”
Whereas most do not imagine that James will go away the Lakers, he did have a slight curiosity within the 76ers earlier than signing with Los Angeles in 2018. Philadelphia would give James an enormous three to work with, alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
He would additionally get an opportunity to play within the Jap Convention as soon as once more, which is mostly seen as a a lot weaker convention in comparison with the West. Philadelphia may provide James an actual probability to compete for a title in his closing years so the menace is there. If the Lakers do not show to him that they’re severe about profitable, he may simply merely stroll away this offseason.
More Lakers: How Cavaliers' Resolution to Fireplace J.B. Bickerstaff Will Have an effect on LA
