Connect with us

News

LeBron James’ agent seems to reveal NBA star’s offseason plans

Published

12 mins ago

on

By

LeBron James' agent seems to reveal NBA star's offseason plans
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

LeBron James’ agent may need simply made a giant mistake.

The NBA’s all-time main scorer’s future is up within the air, as he has a participant possibility with the Los Angeles Lakers, who simply fired Darvin Ham as their head coach.

Uncoincidentally, the deadline for that possibility comes two days after the NBA Draft, the place his son, Bronny, could also be drafted.

For what it is price, James has by no means shied away from retirement discuss, both.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lakers ahead LeBron James dunks throughout a playoff sport towards the Denver Nuggets, April 27, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photograph/Mark J. Terrill)

Because it stands now, James at present has a contract with the Lakers, however Wealthy Paul could have slipped up.

Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports activities, appeared on TNT’s alternate broadcast of Sport 2 of the Western Convention Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks after they had been discussing James’ future, when Paul may need jumped the gun.

“LeBron’s a free agent,” he said.

TNT’s Chris Haynes pressed him, after which Paul backtracked a tad.

“We’re gonna consider the state of affairs,” he added, “and we’re gonna make the most effective choice.”

James joined the Lakers in 2018, profitable a title with them in 2020. He has stated he needs to play along with his son(s), however his NBA future looms.

Cam Whitmore guards LeBron

Los Angeles Lakers ahead LeBron James appears to be like to drive round Rockets ahead Cam Whitmore, Jan. 29, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photograph/Michael Wyke)

ESPN ‘S–T ON’ JEFF VAN GUNDY BY LAYING HIM OFF AT INOPPORTUNE TIME, BROTHER STAN SAYS

The Lakers have reportedly expressed curiosity in drafting the youthful James to assist with efforts in conserving LeBron round – nonetheless, scouts haven’t been too variety to Bronny.

He entered the NBA Draft final month regardless of averaging fewer than 5 factors per sport with the Trojans – he can nonetheless determine to return to varsity and has additionally entered the switch portal.

Maybe the cardiac arrest he suffered final summer time performed an element, as he had been a McDonald’s All-American final yr in his senior yr of highschool.

However one scout stated to ESPN that if the Lakers do not draft him, “I do not see anybody drafting him.” One other stated he merely is “not an NBA prospect.”

Bronny James shoots a free throw

Bronny James shoots a free throw in the course of the 2024 NBA Mix on Could 14, 2024, at Wintrust Enviornment in Chicago. (Jeff Haynes/NBAE by way of Getty Pictures)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Studies have since stated that LeBron is now extra centered on Bronny’s growth, slightly than taking part in with him.

If James opts out (he is set to earn over $51 million), he could possibly be eligible to signal a three-year, $161.9 million take care of Los Angeles.

Observe Fox Information Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox Information Sports activities Huddle publication.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending