Pacers’ Haliburton questionable for Game 3 with sore hamstring

Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton has been listed as questionable for Recreation 3 of the crew’s Japanese Convention finals matchup towards the Boston Celtics on Saturday due to a sore left hamstring.

Haliburton scored 10 factors and performed simply eight minutes within the second half earlier than leaving Indiana’s 126-110 Recreation 2 loss Thursday due to the sore hamstring. He sat out all the fourth quarter.

Haliburton additionally suffered what Pacers coach Rick Carlisle described as a chest harm that occurred throughout a first-half collision with Boston’s Jaylen Brown.

In the meantime, the Celtics’ harm report launched Friday listed middle Kristaps Porzingis (proper soleus pressure) as out and Luke Kornet (left wrist sprain) as uncertain.

Porzingis — out since struggling the calf harm in Recreation 4 towards the Miami Warmth on April 30 — might make his return to those Japanese Convention playoffs as quickly as Recreation 4 on Monday, sources instructed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday. The Celtics will not rush Porzingis again and need to proceed to be conservative in his restoration, however sources say he’s inching nearer to a return.

Haliburton’s harm is a recurrence of a left hamstring pressure suffered Jan. 8 towards the Celtics when he slipped and fell and needed to be helped off the court docket. The Pacers went 6-4 throughout that stretch.

“He was sore at halftime,” Carlisle stated of Haliburton’s hamstring after Thursday’s sport. “He was getting work completed for the whole lot of halftime. He got here out, gave it a shot and all the hassle that he might. I have never talked about it on to him, so I am unable to learn minds, but it surely wasn’t going nicely. The trainers decided he needed to be dropped at the again to be labored on, after which he was dominated out.”

The Celtics will want two extra wins to succeed in their second NBA Finals in three years with the subsequent two video games being performed in Indianapolis, the place the Pacers are an ideal 6-0 this postseason.

ESPN’s Jamal Collier and The Related Press contributed to this report.