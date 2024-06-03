Pachuca defeats Columbus Crew for sixth Concacaf Champions Cup

PACHUCA, Mexico – CF Pachuca took a 3-0 victory over Columbus Crew to win the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Remaining on Saturday night time at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico.

Pachuca goalkeeper Carlos Moreno earned his first save 15 seconds into the encounter to disclaim Diego Rossi, because the guests appeared to strike first.

Salomon Rondon scored the opening purpose with a chipped ball within the 12’ to get previous Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. Nelson Deossa supplied the by means of ball to arrange the Venezuelan striker.

Juan Camilo Hernandez had a detailed hit within the 31’ however his try went simply beside the surface of the proper submit.

Emilio Rodriguez prolonged the lead for the house facet within the 32’ with a left-footed strike contained in the field on a breakaway. Erick Sanchez helped the play develop and supplied the help.

Patrick Schulte denied Emilio Rodriguez within the 51’ because the hosts searched for one more purpose to increase their lead.

Schulte got here up with back-to-back saves within the 58’, first to disclaim an extended distance hit from Erick Sanchez after which to cease Bryan Gonzalez on the rebound.

Oussama Idrissi helped engineer a 3rd purpose for Pachuca, driving by means of the left facet of the sector to search out Rondon close to the penalty marker within the 67’. The brace prolonged Rondon’s Golden Boot complete to 9 objectives.

Jacen Russell-Rowe, a second half substitute, was denied by the highest submit within the 77’ as Carlos Moreno would go on to gather his fourth clear sheet of the event.

Pachuca lifted the Concacaf Champions Cup for a sixth event and maintained an ideal streak of profitable every of its journeys to the finals. The victory additionally prolonged Pachuca’s unbeaten streak to 31 matches when taking part in in dwelling CCC encounters.