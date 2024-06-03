UFC free fight: Paulo Costa outslugs Luke Rockhold in wild Fight of the Night

Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold gave followers some of the weird, however enjoyable fights in latest reminiscence.

The 2 middleweight veterans acquired right into a brawl for quarter-hour – with begins and stops – within the co-main occasion of UFC 278 again in 2022. It was a bloody and back-and-forth affair that had each fighters fully spent on the finish of the competition. In the long run, Costa was in a position to get his hand raised and go away because the winner.

You possibly can watch Costa’s gutsy efficiency within the video above.

Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) returns to the octagon to tackle former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC). The 2 battle within the co-main occasion of UFC 302 on Saturday at Prudential Heart in Newark, N.J.

Story initially appeared on MMA Junkie