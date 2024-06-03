News
UFC free fight: Paulo Costa outslugs Luke Rockhold in wild Fight of the Night
Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold gave followers some of the weird, however enjoyable fights in latest reminiscence.
The 2 middleweight veterans acquired right into a brawl for quarter-hour – with begins and stops – within the co-main occasion of UFC 278 again in 2022. It was a bloody and back-and-forth affair that had each fighters fully spent on the finish of the competition. In the long run, Costa was in a position to get his hand raised and go away because the winner.
You possibly can watch Costa’s gutsy efficiency within the video above.
Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) returns to the octagon to tackle former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC). The 2 battle within the co-main occasion of UFC 302 on Saturday at Prudential Heart in Newark, N.J.
For extra on the playing cards, go to MMA Junkie’s occasion hub for UFC 302.
Story initially appeared on MMA Junkie
