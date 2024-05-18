Peso Pluma’s ‘Exodo’ tour performance at Frost Bank Center gets new date

SAN ANTONIO – Internationally acclaimed famous person Peso Pluma has modified the date of his San Antonio efficiency, which was beforehand scheduled for mid-July, in accordance with a press launch.

The Grammy Awards winner will now carry out his upcoming “Exodo” enviornment tour on the Frost Financial institution Heart on Saturday, July 27. The live performance was initially slated to happen on Wednesday, July 17.

A press launch mentioned the change is because of a number of new dates being added to the schedule.

FILE – Peso Pluma performs in the course of the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, on the Prudential Heart in Newark, N.J. Regional Mexican music has grow to be a world phenomenon, topping music charts, breaking streaming data and reaching new audiences because it crosses borders. (Photograph by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Invision)

The Mexican singer bought out 54 reveals final 12 months and received a Grammy for his album “Genesis.” His extremely anticipated album “Éxodo” can also be set to be launched on Thursday, June 20.

On the tour, he’ll carry out an all-new present with a brand new set design, alongside along with his dwell band.

Common tickets might be bought at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com.