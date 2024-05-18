News
Peso Pluma’s ‘Exodo’ tour performance at Frost Bank Center gets new date
SAN ANTONIO – Internationally acclaimed famous person Peso Pluma has modified the date of his San Antonio efficiency, which was beforehand scheduled for mid-July, in accordance with a press launch.
The Grammy Awards winner will now carry out his upcoming “Exodo” enviornment tour on the Frost Financial institution Heart on Saturday, July 27. The live performance was initially slated to happen on Wednesday, July 17.
A press launch mentioned the change is because of a number of new dates being added to the schedule.
The Mexican singer bought out 54 reveals final 12 months and received a Grammy for his album “Genesis.” His extremely anticipated album “Éxodo” can also be set to be launched on Thursday, June 20.
On the tour, he’ll carry out an all-new present with a brand new set design, alongside along with his dwell band.
Common tickets might be bought at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com.
Copyright 2024 by KSAT – All rights reserved.
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland
-
News5 days ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News4 weeks ago
NBA 2024 awards: Full list of finalists with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up for MVP
-
News4 weeks ago
Transformers One Trailer is OUT!
-
News2 weeks ago
How to get state funded care
-
News2 weeks ago
Why this Massena 6th grader loves illustrating her best friend’s poems
-
News4 weeks ago
Mandisa, ‘American Idol’ singer and Grammy winner, dies at 47
-
News4 weeks ago
Atalanta vs Liverpool LIVE: Europa League latest score and updates with Reds chasing more goals