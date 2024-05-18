Peso Pluma coming to Edinburg, tickets on sale next week

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mexican Regional artist Peso Pluma is coming to the Metropolis of Edinburg.

The Bert Ogden Enviornment introduced his upcoming present within the Rio Grande Valley together with new tour dates.

The Exodo Tour live performance will happen on July 21, on the Bert Ogden Enviornment.

Grupo Frontera announce upcoming tour



Peso Pluma has taken the music business by storm by being the primary Mexican Regional Artist to carry out on the 2023 MTV Music Awards, performing on the 2024 Coachella pageant, and having the primary Mexican Regional music to enter the highest 5 on the Billboard Sizzling 100.

Peso Pluma, often known as El Doble P, has collaborated with the music business’s hottest artists similar to Edinburg natives Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Kali Uchis, Anitta, Becky G, Yng Lvcas and extra.

Locals fooled by Peso Pluma doppelganger at La Plaza Mall



Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday Might, 22 and basic admission will go on sale Friday, Might 24.

Tickets can be found for buy on the Bert Ogden Enviornment web site.