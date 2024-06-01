Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg and Shane Gillis Pop Up in Eminem’s “Houdini” Video

Guess who’s again? Again once more.

Eminem, born as Marshall Mathers, has launched the video for “Houdini,” the primary single off of his upcoming The Loss of life of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) album. The music video for the brand new single is filled with celeb cameos, together with Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson, and February 24 Saturday Night time Stay Host Shane Gillis.

“Houdini,” which samples the Steve Miller Band’s 1982 hit “Abracadabra,” is a callback to Eminem’s basic 2002 video for “With out Me.” It even opens with the identical lyrics: “Guess who’s again, again once more/Shady’s again, inform a buddy,” which ought to activate any millennial like a sleeper cell agent upon first hear.

The video options 2002 bleach-blond Slim Shady stepping by means of a portal to 2024. Younger Slim Shady walks across the metropolis, appalled by the state of recent tech devices like selfie sticks and VR headsets.

That is the rapper’s first launch since 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By.

Dr. Dre, who first signed the rapper in 1998 and was featured within the authentic “With out Me” video, calls 2024 Eminem, telling him, “We have an issue, examine this out. Get your ass down right here.”

The video flashes comedian ebook panels that includes some well-known faces like 50 Cent and The Voice Coach Snoop Dogg as they sing alongside to the catchy refrain: “Guess who’s again?”

Eminem is aware of this can be a job for superhero alter-ego Rapboy, and he slips on some spandex and reunites with Dr. Dre. The 2 cruise across the metropolis in the hunt for Slim Shady, who continues to be unimpressed with the fashionable state of the world, even interrupting a recording of a podcast with Shane Gillis, trashing the studio out of annoyance.

Rapboy and the 2002 Slim Shady lastly confront each other for an epic struggle on a rooftop, however after throwing some punches, the 2 merge and create “some form of unholy hybrid” as they’re now one. The current day Eminem emerges from the battle with bleach blond hair — because the video exhibits the dye job spreading to different residents of town.

Eminem and Pete Davidson reunite the “Houdini” music video

Eminem returns to affix Dre of their automotive, however the “Let Me Experience” rapper ultimately exits the automobile after Eminem begins rapping insults at Dre, former file exec and Beats Electronics CEO James Iovine, and even his personal youngsters.

Eminem is momentarily left with out a driver, till one final celeb makes a cameo: Pete Davidson, blond, like the opposite Slim Shady clones.

“Belief me, I am an ideal driver. Don’t be concerned, I simply acquired my license again,” says Davidson as he hops behind the wheel. The video ends with Eminem and Davidson driving and careening into automobiles as they disappear down the darkish metropolis streets.

Possibly that is simply the Bupkis star getting revenge after Eminem crashed his ultimate Saturday Night time Stay episode, pleading Davidson to “please cease” doing his Eminem parodies.