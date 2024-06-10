Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: How to watch the MLB in London Series today

MLB followers, are you prepared for the third cease of the 2024 MLB World Tour? This weekend, MLB visits Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for the two-game MLB London collection. This season, two long-time rival groups will take the sector in London: the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets. The motion continues this Sunday, with the primary pitch of Recreation 2 scheduled for 10:10 a.m. ET. Sunday’s Mets vs. Phillies recreation will air on ESPN. Are you prepared to observe? Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to know concerning the Mets vs. Phillies recreation in London this afternoon.

How you can watch the Phillies vs. Mets London Recreation 2:

Date: Sunday, June 9, 2024

Time: 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT

Location: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, East London, UK

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo and extra

When is the 2024 MLB in London collection?

The 2-game MLB World Tour: London Collection between the Phillies and the Mets continues this Sunday, June 9, with the primary pitch of Recreation 2 scheduled for 3:10 p.m. BST/10:10 a.m. ET.

Which MLB groups are taking part in the MLB London Collection this weekend?

The MLB World Tour: London cease will see the rival Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets face off at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park this weekend. The Mets would be the designated “dwelling group” for Recreation 1, and the Phillies would be the “dwelling group” for Recreation 2.

What channel is the Mets vs. Phillies recreation on?

The primary recreation of the MLB London two-game collection will air on FOX within the US. The second recreation can be on ESPN.

How you can watch the Mets vs. Phillies recreation stay with out cable:

(DirecTV) DirecTV’s Alternative tier will get you the important channels for the 2024 MLB season, together with FOX and ESPN. Proper now, they’re providing a month of their Sports activities Pack add-on (sometimes $14.99/month) without cost whenever you join, plus three months of free Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax. The Alternative tier sometimes begins at $109/month, however you will get the primary three months for $99/month. DirecTV additionally contains loads of native and sports activities channels. And each DirecTV subscriber, no matter tier, enjoys entry to a vast cloud DVR. You’ll be able to attempt DirecTV free earlier than committing to the platform. Execs Entry to native RSNs

Free month of Sports activities Pack add-on

Three months of free Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax Cons Most costly subscription possibility Attempt free at DirecTV

MLB London Collection schedule:

June 8, 2024

Recreation 1: 1:10 p.m. ET (FOX)

June 9, 2024

Recreation 2: 10:10 a.m. ET (ESPN)

Extra methods to observe the MLB London Collection: