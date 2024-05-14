News
PHOTOS: Boston Bruins mascot Blades surprises nurses before Stanley Cup Playoffs
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Bruins mascot visited Brigham and Ladies’s Hospital to shock nurses and workers with Dunkin’ reward playing cards.
In celebration of Nationwide Nurses Week, Blades accompanied representatives of the Boston Bruins to present out $5,000 price of Dunkin’ reward playing cards within the emergency division. Simply hours earlier than Recreation 3 of the playoffs on Friday, the hospital workers had the most effective morning and are so grateful for the popularity!
The Bruins have been defeated by the Panthers 6 to 2 on Friday and once more on Sunday’s Recreation 4 with the Panthers main 3 to 2. Recreation 5 takes place Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Florida.
Native Information
22News, an NBC affiliate, started broadcasting native information, community, syndicated, and native programming to western Massachusetts in March 1953. Watch the 22News digital version on weekdays at 4 p.m.
