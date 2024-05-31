PlayStation State of Play May 2024: the biggest news and trailers

Konami supplied a recent — and terrifying — have a look at its upcoming remake of the survival horror basic Silent Hill 2, sharing a brand new trailer and launch date throughout Sony’s State of Play and providing an prolonged have a look at gameplay throughout Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission occasion.

Within the trailer, husband of the yr James Sunderland makes his approach by means of the haunted city, combating monstrous nurses and customarily wanting unhappy, moist, and responsible. Konami’s Silent Hill presentation expanded on his patheticness that includes prolonged scenes of James combating extra monsters and interacting with the opposite folks misplaced within the city. Nonetheless, developer Workforce Bloober seemingly realized the worth of the tease, exercising restraint in not together with any glimpses of the massive daddy himself: Pyramid Head. You may watch the complete Silent Hill Transmission presentation, which additionally includes a quick vignette on the Silent Hill 2 film, under.