Pope Francis clears path for canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis

Pope Francis acknowledges a miracle attributed to Blessed Carlo Acutis and one other to Blessed Giuseppe Allamano, and approves the canonization of 11 martyrs in Syria.

By Devin Watkins

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, met Thursday with Pope Francis, who authorized the promulgation of a number of decrees associated to the causes of canonization of a number of women and men.

For younger Catholics, probably the most attention-grabbing is definitely the popularity of a miracle attributed to Blessed Carlo Acutis.

The younger layman was born on Might 3, 1991, in London, England, and died on October 12, 2006, in Monza, Italy, succumbing to leukemia on the age of 15.

Pope Francis beatified the millenial in 2020 in Assisi, the place Blessed Carlo had made a number of pilgrimages and the place his mortal stays relaxation.

Miracle attributed to Blessed Carlo Acutis

The miracle acknowledged on Thursday is said to a girl from Costa Rica.

On July 8, 2022, Liliana prayed at Blessed Carlo’s tomb in Assisi, leaving a letter describing her plea. Six days earlier, on July 2, her daughter Valeria had fallen from her bicycle in Florence, the place she was attending college.

She had suffered extreme head trauma, and required craniotomy surgical procedure and the elimination of the best occipital bone to scale back strain on her mind, with what her medical doctors stated was a really low likelihood of survival.

Liliana’s secretary started praying instantly to Blessed Carlo Acutis, and on July 8, Liliana made her pilgrimage to his tomb in Assisi.

That very same day, the hospital knowledgeable her that Valeria had begun to breath spontaneously. The following day, she started to maneuver and partially regain her speech.

On July 18, a CAT scan proved that her hemorrhage had disappeared, and on August 11, Valeria was moved to rehabilitation remedy. She made fast progress, and on September 2, Valeria and Liliana made one other pilgrimage to Assisi to thank Blessed Carlo for his intercession.

Within the decree launched on Thursday, Pope Francis introduced he’ll convene a Consistory of Cardinals to deliberate the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, in addition to Blessed Giuseppe Allamano, Marie-Léonie Paradis, and Elena Guerra.

Miracles, martydom, and heroic virtues

The decrees additionally acknowledged a miracle attributed to Blessed Giuseppe Allamano (1851-1926), an Italian-born priest who based the Consolata Missionaries.

The miracle regarded the therapeutic of an indigenous man in Cape Verde named Sorino Yanomami, who was attacked by a jaguar on February 7, 1996, within the Amazonian forest.

Although his mind was left partially uncovered, Sorino survived the ordeal because of surgical procedure in Boa Vista and the intercession of Blessed Allamano after a number of members of his congregation prayed a novena for Sorino.

Pope Francis additionally acknowledged a miracle attributed to the intercession of Venerable Giovanni Merlini (1795-1873), an Italian-born priest of the Missionaries of the Most Treasured Blood.

The Pope acknowledged the martyrdom of a Polish priest—Servant of God Stanislav Kostka Streich (1902-1938)—and a Hungarian-born laywoman—Servant of God Mária Magdolna Bódi (1921-1945)—each of whom had been killed in hatred of the religion by communists.

The decrees additionally acknowledged the heroic virtues of the Servants of God Guglielmo Gattiani (Italian Capuchin priest, 1914-1999), Ismaele Molinero Novillo (Spanish layman, 1917-1938), and Ismaele Molinero Novillo (Italian layman, 1911-1974).

The Pope authorized the “favorable votes of the Bizarre Session of the Cardinals and Bishops for the canonization of Blessed Emanuele Ruiz and seven Companions, of the Order of Friars Minor, and Francesco, Abdel Mooti, and Raffaele Massabki, Lay Trustworthy, killed in hatred of the Religion in Damascus (Syria) between July 9 and 10, 1860.”