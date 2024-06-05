Potential tiger reportedly spotted in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Officers obtained a name early Monday morning concerning a sighting of a possible tiger.

Based on Cincinnati Police, dispatchers obtained a name for “one thing that resembled a tiger.”

The Cincinnati Zoo advised police that they had their large cats of their enclosures.

“We’ve got public security workers on web site 24-7,” mentioned Michelle Curley, communications director at Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Backyard. “They obtained a name from CPD concerning the potential tiger sighting, and since we have now cameras in place, it was straightforward for them to substantiate that our large cats had been all accounted for.”

Though officers discovered nothing in the course of the search, no different sightings have since been reported.

In April 2021, Cincinnati Police responded to Worth Hill for experiences of monkeys climbing in bushes. They had been by no means discovered.

2 NEWS is working to study extra.