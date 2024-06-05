News
No tiger found on the loose in Cincinnati after possible sighting reported, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) – Cincinnati police searched early Monday for a tiger after receiving experiences from two people who one was presumably sighted close to the Cincinnati Zoo and College of Cincinnati.
The primary sighting was reported by individuals in a automotive on Martin Luther King Drive round 2:45 a.m., in keeping with emergency communication experiences.
About 5 minutes later, a frightened-sounding feminine reported a sighting outdoors Crosley Tower on UC’s campus off Martin Luther King Drive and Clifton Court docket.
She stated she was calling from the Rieveschl Corridor on School Drive. That constructing connects to Crosley Tower.
No tiger was ever positioned and no extra experiences got here in since, stated Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a police spokesman.
“We did obtain a name for a potential sighting of one thing that resembled a tiger. So our officers did verify the realm with nothing discovered,” he stated.
Each of the Cincinnati Zoo’s tigers, Zero and Jin, are accounted for, in keeping with police and zoo officers.
“Our tigers are secure and sound on the zoo,” stated Michelle Curley, the zoo’s communication director.
Officers additionally checked Burnet Woods off Burnet Woods Drive and Brookline Avenue.
In the course of the search, police had been ordered to remain of their cruisers.
Drones had been put as much as assist the search, police verify.
The search seems to have ended or dramatically diminished round 4:45 a.m.
It’s unlawful to personal a tiger or some other harmful wild animal in Ohio.
That legislation was handed in 2012 after a number of animals escaped from a personal property in Zanesville.
The one exceptions are for these owned earlier than the legislation took impact and permitted by the state.
