News
Professional golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family says
(Grey Information) – The mother and father {of professional} golfer Grayson Murray stated the two-time PGA Tour winner died by suicide.
Murray, 30, died Saturday morning, a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Problem at Colonial.
The PGA Tour and his administration firm GSE Worldwide confirmed Murray’s loss of life Saturday.
On Sunday, his mother and father launched an announcement and stated he died by suicide.
“Now we have spent the final 24 hours attempting to return to phrases with the truth that our son is gone,” Eric and Terry Murray stated in an announcement. “It’s surreal that we not solely should admit it to ourselves, however that we additionally should acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.”
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan stated grief counselors can be on-site on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour occasion in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“To see the devastation on the faces of each participant coming in is actually troublesome to see and actually simply profound,” Monahan stated. “Grayson was a outstanding participant, however he was a really brave man. I’ve at all times liked that about him.”
Murray had handled alcohol and psychological well being points previously however made a large turnaround this 12 months and gained the Sony Open.
He additionally gained the Barbasol Championship in 2017.
Murray was No. 58 on the earth rankings coming off a tie for forty third within the PGA Championship final week at Valhalla. He additionally made the minimize in his Masters debut, ending 51st, and was within the area for the U.S. Open subsequent month at Pinehurst No. 2.
Murray stated in January that he had been sober for eight months, was engaged to be married, had change into a Christian and felt his greatest golf was forward of him. He was appointed to the 16-member Participant Advisory Council.
“My story just isn’t completed. I believe it’s simply starting,” Murray stated in Hawaii. “I hope I can encourage lots of people going ahead which have their very own points.”
This story features a dialogue of suicide. If you happen to or somebody you already know wants assist, the nationwide suicide and disaster lifeline within the U.S. is accessible by calling or texting 988. There may be additionally a web-based chat at 988lifeline.org.
Copyright 2024 Grey Media Group, Inc. Related Press contributed to this story. All rights reserved.
