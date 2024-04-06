News
Rangers’ 2024 Minor League preview
The reigning World Collection champion Texas Rangers have two of the perfect rookies within the American League in Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford, however after years of drafting, buying and selling and growing, the farm system is as deep as ever.
Excessive-A Hickory is the group to look at with a pair of Prime 100 prospects in shortstop Sebastian Walcott (No. 67) and right-hander Brock Porter (No. 84), however there’s expertise from prime to backside within the group, together with large league-ready expertise at Triple-A Spherical Rock.
Let’s dive deep into the farm:
Participant to Watch: OF Dustin Harris (No. 11)
With Justin Foscue incomes a callup within the first week of the MLB season, Harris turns into essentially the most fascinating place participant to look at. He slashed .417/.462/.917 in Spherical Rock’s first three video games and has an interesting mixture of pace and energy that may be helpful for the large league membership down the stretch.
Pitcher to Watch: RHP Jack Leiter (No. 8)
The Rangers’ No. 2 total decide within the 2021 MLB Draft, Leiter has not had a clean street in his skilled profession thus far. However after a month-long stint on the event listing final season, the right-hander made some mechanical tweaks that the membership believes will make him extra constant at this degree. In his first begin of 2024, he tossed 5 innings of aid behind rehabbing large leaguer Michael Lorenzen, hanging out 9 batters and strolling one. If that’s the true deal, the Rangers are in a very good place with Leiter poised to contribute in Arlington sooner moderately than later.
Different Prime 30 prospects on the roster: RHP Owen White (No. 10), LHP Antoine Kelly (No. 22), RHP Marc Church (No. 23)
Opening Day: Friday, April 5, 7:05 p.m. CT vs. Wichita
Participant to Watch: 1B/OF Abimelec Ortiz (No. 12)
The Rangers’ Minor League Participant of the 12 months in 2023, Ortiz took an enormous step ahead in his second skilled season. He led the Minors in slugging (.619) and ranked fourth in homers (33) and OPS (.990).
Pitcher to Watch: RHP Emiliano Teodo (No. 16)
Teodo impressed throughout large league camp this spring, coming off an electrical offseason by which he was named the Arizona Fall League Reliever of the 12 months. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll be a starter or reliever down the road, however Teodo has electrical stuff when he instructions it nicely.
Different Prime 30 prospects on the roster: RHP Josh Stephan (No. 18), OF Aaron Zavala (No. 21), RHP Dane Acker (No. 28)
Opening Day: Friday, April 5, 7 p.m. ET @ Rome
Participant to Watch: SS Sebastian Walcott (No. 3)
Walcott impressed in his stateside debut in 2023, rapidly transferring from the Arizona Complicated League to a full-season affiliate. He simply turned 18 and there’s plenty of improvement available, however the infielder is a brilliant spot within the decrease ranges of the group in the meanwhile.
Pitcher to Watch: RHP Brock Porter (No. 4)
A fourth-rounder within the 2022 MLB Draft, Porter is the perfect pitching prospect within the Rangers’ system. He posted a 2.47 ERA with a .160 opponent common in 69 1/3 Single-A innings throughout his skilled debut season. He struck out 95, however he additionally walked 42.
Different Prime 30 prospects on the roster: OF Anthony Gutierrez (No. 7), SS Cameron Cauley (No. 13), OF Yeison Morrobel (No. 15) , RHP Aidan Curry (No. 19), LHP Mitch Bratt (No. 20), RHP Joseph Montalvo (No. 27)
Opening Day: Friday, April 5, 7 p.m. ET, vs. Lynchburg
Participant to Watch: C Jesus Lopez (No. 30)
The Rangers don’t have a lot elite catching depth all through the system, and Lopez was signed out of Venezuela in 2022 due partly to his superior defensive skills. He slashed .289/.396/.644 in 13 video games within the Arizona Complicated League final season.
Pitcher to Watch: RHP Izack Tiger (No. 29)
The Rangers’ seventh-round Draft decide in 2023, Tiger is presently shelved with proper elbow irritation, however he’s poised to be the one pitcher ranked within the Rangers’ Prime 30 prospect listing at Single-A when he returns in June. Tiger was chosen out of Butler County (Kan.) CC, the place he set faculty information for single-season (121) and profession (243) strikeouts in addition to profession wins (21) in 2023.
Different Prime 30 prospects on the roster: INF Echedry Vargas (No. 17), OF Marcos Torres (No. 25), 3B Gleider Figuereo (No. 26)
