Rangers’ 2024 Minor League preview

Pitcher to Watch: RHP Jack Leiter (No. 8)

The Rangers’ No. 2 total decide within the 2021 MLB Draft, Leiter has not had a clean street in his skilled profession thus far. However after a month-long stint on the event listing final season, the right-hander made some mechanical tweaks that the membership believes will make him extra constant at this degree. In his first begin of 2024, he tossed 5 innings of aid behind rehabbing large leaguer Michael Lorenzen, hanging out 9 batters and strolling one. If that’s the true deal, the Rangers are in a very good place with Leiter poised to contribute in Arlington sooner moderately than later.