Raymond scores late in 3rd and OT to keep Red Wings playoff chances alive with 5-4 win over Canadiens

Lucas Raymond scored with 25 seconds left in time beyond regulation after he a game-tying objective with 1:17 remaining in regulation, lifting the Detroit Purple Wings to a 5-4 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night time that retains their playoff hopes alive.

“All tonight did is give us a chance,” stated J.T. Compher, who scored two targets for Detroit to chop into deficits. “All this did was give us an opportunity to complete the job.”

The Purple Wings will make the playoffs in the event that they win at Montreal and Washington loses at Philadelphia on Tuesday night time.

Detroit coach Derek Lalonde stated his workforce has surpassed preseason expectations, placing it able to earn a spot within the playoffs on the ultimate recreation of the common season.

“It is right here now,” he stated. “It may be a problem.”

Detroit drew iron on two photographs in time beyond regulation earlier than Raymond’s shot from the fitting circle received previous Sam Montembeault, triggering a celebration with each teammate on the ice and screaming followers within the stands.

“I type of blacked out to be trustworthy,” Raymond stated.

Brendan Gallagher scored two targets and Montembeault stopped 30 photographs for the Canadiens, who scored two early targets and have been forward 4-1 late within the second interval.

Compher pulled the Purple Wings inside a objective halfway via the primary interval and scored once more to chop their deficit to 2 late within the second. Alex DeBrincat made it 4-3 halfway via the third.

“They received a pair targets, a pair octopuses on the ice and the constructing actually received going,” Gallagher stated. “They’re determined.”

Detroit made up for Alex Lyon giving up two targets on the primary three photographs he confronted, permitting two extra targets within the second interval and ending with 17 saves in opposition to a workforce far faraway from playoff rivalry.

The Purple Wings have been in 25 straight postseasons, the third-longest run in NHL historical past, and the streak stopped in 2016 after they performed at Joe Louis Area. Followers, determined to cheer for a playoff workforce once more, crammed Little Caesars Area for the ultimate regular-season recreation at dwelling.

Gallagher’s first objective was arrange by Lane Hutson, a 20-year-old defenseman from Holland, Michigan, in his NHL debut.

“Having all my household right here, it’s actually particular,” stated Hutson, a 2022 second-round decide.

Justin Barron adopted with a objective lower than two minutes later for the Canadiens.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard restored Montreal’s two-goal lead early within the second interval and Gallagher’s second objective made it 4-1 late within the interval.

“We did a fairly good job of silencing the group for almost all of the sport,” Gallagher stated.

The Canadiens have missed the playoffs three straight instances since shedding within the 2021 Stanley Cup last and are aiming to keep away from a 3rd consecutive last-place end within the Metropolitan Division.

UP NEXT

The Purple Wings and Canadiens shut the common season on Tuesday night time in Montreal.