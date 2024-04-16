Canadiens bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Wings

Detroit Pink Wings (40-32-9, fifth within the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-36-15, eighth within the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pink Wings -167, Canadiens +140; over/underneath is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens look to interrupt a three-game slide once they tackle the Detroit Pink Wings.

Montreal has gone 30-36-15 total with a 5-13-7 file in Atlantic Division play. The Canadiens serve 10.2 penalty minutes per recreation to rank eighth in NHL play.

Detroit is 40-32-9 total with a 14-7-4 file in opposition to the Atlantic Division. The Pink Wings have given up 269 objectives whereas scoring 271 for a +2 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s recreation is the fourth time these groups meet this season. The Pink Wings gained 5-4 in additional time within the final matchup. Lucas Raymond led the Pink Wings with two objectives.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juraj Slafkovsky has scored 19 objectives with 29 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has seven objectives and two assists over the previous 10 video games.

Raymond has scored 31 objectives with 40 assists for the Pink Wings. Dylan Larkin has 5 objectives and 7 assists over the previous 10 video games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-4-3, averaging 3.6 objectives, 6.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes whereas giving up 3.5 objectives per recreation.

Pink Wings: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 objectives, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes whereas giving up 3.3 objectives per recreation.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joshua Roy: out (higher physique), Kaiden Guhle: everyday (upper-body), Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (shoulder).

Pink Wings: Michael Rasmussen: everyday (higher physique).

