Red Wings: Path to playoffs still there after tough OT loss

They allowed a doubtlessly crushing shorthanded purpose, rallied from a two-goal deficit within the closing seven minutes, obtained look in extra time and misplaced on the final shot.

The Detroit Pink Wings’ feelings swung backwards and forwards Thursday earlier than Erik Karlsson scored 1:20 into extra time to elevate the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-5 victory at PPG Paints Enviornment.

Getting two factors would have been big, however settling for one retains their playoff hopes alive.

“I give our guys a ton of credit score,” coach Derek Lalonde informed Bally Sports activities Detroit. “You don’t come again and get some extent on this league with being down with seven minutes left. The blokes fought. We had our look in extra time. We battled, gave ourselves an opportunity.

“I do know it doesn’t really feel good proper now however there’s nonetheless a path there. I informed the blokes that was an enormous level, I do know it doesn’t really feel superb proper now, however the path continues to be there and we stored it alive.”

The Penguins moved into the second wild card spot with 86 factors, yet one more than the Pink Wings, Capitals and Flyers. Pittsburgh, Detroit and Washington have three video games remaining, Philadelphia has two.

The Pink Wings (38-32-9) go to Toronto Saturday (7 p.m., BSD) and shut with pair in opposition to Montreal (Monday at residence, Tuesday away).

They should win and so they want some assist from different groups.

“There’s a path,” Dylan Larkin informed reporters on the recreation. “We obtained to enter Toronto and get two factors. I don’t suppose there’s a greater place to do it on a Saturday evening. They’re going to be gunning for us after what occurred the final time we have been in there (4-2 win on Jan. 14). To choose ourselves up and regroup, come again and have a efficiency like we did tonight in Toronto, it’s going to be tough however I do know this group has it in us.”

Larkin’s line had it in them, main the comeback. Larkin scored his thirty second purpose with 7:04 remaining in regulation earlier than Lucas Raymond tied with 5:03 to play, finishing his second profession hat trick and equaling a profession excessive with 4 factors. Alex DeBrincat, who had only one purpose and 7 factors in 19 video games, contributed three assists.

“Our season’s on the road, our backs are to the wall and for us to push like that in the previous couple of minutes, so much from that line,” Lalonde stated. “Good on them. It stored us on this struggle.”

Raymond has elevated his recreation, this season and in latest weeks. He has 12 objectives and 5 assists up to now 15 video games. He has 29 objectives and 68 factors, profession highs.

“I feel it’s so much about not getting too excessive, not getting too low, making an attempt to remain as regular as potential, particularly now with three video games left we nonetheless have a shot at this,” Raymond informed reporters on the recreation. “It’s nearly studying from this recreation and are available out flying in opposition to Toronto.”

Stated Larkin: “The optimistic is the no give up. It hurts, however one factor our group has carried out is we picked ourselves up and we’ve come out and stored preventing. It’s an emotional curler coaster this time of 12 months and the place we’re in. To construct your self up once more after the Washington recreation (2-1 loss Tuesday) and are available out and play like that tonight says so much about our group.”