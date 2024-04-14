Rico Wade, key Outkast producer and member of Organized Noize, dies at 52

Rico Wade, a member of the pioneering Atlanta-based manufacturing trio Organized Noize and a key early Outkast collaborator, has died, in accordance with an Instagram publish by his shut pal Killer Mike and the Atlanta Journal-Structure. No reason behind dying was cited; he was 52.

“I don’t have the phrases to precise my deep and profound sense of loss,” Killer Mike wrote. “I’m praying in your spouse and youngsters. I’m praying for the Wade household. I’m praying for us all. I deeply respect your acceptance into the Dungeon Household, mentorship, friendship and brotherhood. Idk the place I might be with out y’all.”

The Organized Noize songwriting-production group — which additionally featured Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown — was fashioned within the early ‘90s and performed a pivotal position in early releases by Outkast, TLC, Goodie Mob and plenty of others, and have been ceaselessly shouted out or featured on these recordings. Together with Jermaine Dupri, their sound, which was as indebted to traditional R&B as hip-hop, outlined town’s burgeoning scene of the period, which might lay the framework for Atlanta’s dominance as a hip-hop capital within the coming many years.

The prolonged collective across the scene was referred to as the “Dungeon Household,” which additionally included Killer Mike and Large Rube.

Songwriter and document producer Rico Wade whereas at work in ‘The Dungeon’ on location in Atlanta on April 1, 2001. Raymond Boyd / Getty Pictures

Wade’s studio within the metropolis’s East Level neighborhood, “the Dungeon,” was not solely the birthplace of lots of the period’s hits, it featured in lots of them as properly — “We havin’ a smokeout within the Dungeon with the mary jane,” Outkast rapped on “Ain’t No Thang,” from their galvanizing 1994 debut.

Data on survivors was not instantly obtainable, though Wade is expounded to rapper Future.