Ryan Garcia arrested for alleged damage to hotel in Beverly Hills

Boxing star Ryan Garcia was arrested Saturday for felony vandalism after a Beverly Hills lodge accused him of inflicting an estimated $15,000 in injury, a Beverly Hills Police Division watch commander advised ESPN.

Garcia, 25, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. after a driver who dropped him off on the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills phoned police, in line with police.

The lodge determined to press prices as soon as police arrived, although the particular nature of the injury and Garcia’s habits wasn’t instantly clear. After he was booked on the Beverly Hills Police Division jail, police stated Garcia complained of a medical situation and was subsequently transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Middle for analysis and remedy.

Garcia’s legal professional, Darin Chavez, advised ESPN that Garcia may also be charged with public intoxication.

In a press release issued later Saturday, Chavez stated the arrest comes at “a very difficult time for Ryan, as he has been grappling with devastating information concerning his mom’s well being.”

“Ryan has been open about his struggles with psychological well being over time, and presently he’s coping with an immense emotional burden,” Chavez stated in his assertion. “The help and understanding from followers and the general public are essential as he navigates these private challenges. We’re working diligently to supply Ryan with the assets he wants. Our crew is dedicated to making sure that he receives the suitable assist and care to handle each his speedy and long-term well-being. We ask for continued help and compassion as Ryan focuses on his household and his well being presently.”

Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) faces suspension from the New York Athletic Fee after he examined optimistic for the banned substance ostarine within the lead-up to his majority choice victory over Devin Haney in April in a serious upset.

Garcia floored Haney 3 times however was ineligible to win the WBC junior welterweight title after he was 3.2 kilos obese.

A choice is forthcoming from the fee, and his victory might be overturned.