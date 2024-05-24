Connect with us

News

Ryan Garcia positive for banned substance in re-test, attorney says

Published

7 mins ago

on

By

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney winner, highlights: Round-by-round analysis
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Correction/clarification: An earlier model of this story incorrectly reported the physique that carried out the testing of the B-samples from boxer Ryan Garcia. The Sports activities Medication Analysis and Testing Laboratory carried out the exams. 

Ryan Garcia’s B-samples from drug exams carried out the day earlier than and the day of the boxer’s April 20 struggle towards Devin Haney got here again constructive for the banned substance ostarine, in keeping with legal professional Pat English, who’s representing Haney.

English mentioned he was knowledgeable of the lab outcomes Thursday after the B-samples have been examined. The Sports activities Medication Analysis and Testing Laboratory, contracted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Affiliation (VADA) and accredited by the World Anti-Doping Company, carried out the exams. 

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending