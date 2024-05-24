Ryan Garcia positive for banned substance in re-test, attorney says

Correction/clarification: An earlier model of this story incorrectly reported the physique that carried out the testing of the B-samples from boxer Ryan Garcia. The Sports activities Medication Analysis and Testing Laboratory carried out the exams.

Ryan Garcia’s B-samples from drug exams carried out the day earlier than and the day of the boxer’s April 20 struggle towards Devin Haney got here again constructive for the banned substance ostarine, in keeping with legal professional Pat English, who’s representing Haney.

English mentioned he was knowledgeable of the lab outcomes Thursday after the B-samples have been examined. The Sports activities Medication Analysis and Testing Laboratory, contracted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Affiliation (VADA) and accredited by the World Anti-Doping Company, carried out the exams.

Garcia received the struggle by majority choice.

Garcia’s authorized crew mentioned the constructive check for ostarine resulted from a contaminated complement. “Ryan Garcia is dedicated to scrub and truthful competitors and has by no means deliberately used any banned substance,” Garcia’s authorized crew mentioned in an announcement. “Quickly after being notified of his constructive check, Ryan voluntarily had his hair collected and shipped to Dr. Pascal Kintz, the foremost knowledgeable in toxicology and hair-sample evaluation. The outcomes of Ryan’s hair pattern got here again unfavorable.

“That is in step with contamination and demonstrably proves that Ryan had not ingested Ostarine over a time frame — the one manner he would have had any benefit in any respect within the ring.”Ryan has voluntarily submitted to exams all through his profession, which have at all times proven unfavorable outcomes. He additionally examined unfavorable a number of occasions main as much as the struggle towards Haney. All of those elements, mixed together with his ultra-low ranges from samples taken on April nineteenth and twentieth (within the billionth of a gram vary), level to Ryan being a sufferer of complement contamination and by no means receiving any efficiency enhancing profit from the microscopic quantities in his system. We’re sure that one of many pure dietary supplements Ryan was utilizing within the lead as much as the struggle will show to be contaminated and are within the means of testing the dietary supplements to find out the precise supply.”

Garcia’s A-samples examined constructive and the boxer exercised the choice to check the B-samples, collected the day earlier than and the day of the struggle.

Garcia has denied taking steroids and Thursday on X, previously Twitter, he wrote, “Let’s go we constructive” and “I don’t care I’ll by no means earn cash once more with boxing.’’

Ostarine, which is the trademarked identify for a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) that isn’t accepted for human use or consumption within the U.S., or in every other nation, in keeping with the USA Anti-Doping Company (USADA). It’s prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Company.

Victor Conte, who serves an adviser for Haney, mentioned Haney advised him Thursday Garcia’s B-sample examined constructive for the banned substance. English mentioned he knowledgeable Haney of the outcomes however had not spoken to Conte.

English additionally mentioned the matter now would go earlier than the New York State Athletic Fee as a result of the struggle was held in New York.

“The standard scenario is that they might problem a suspension,’’ English mentioned, including that Garcia may choose to have a listening to.

The fee didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.