News
Sam Rubin: KTLA’s family man
It was evident that Sam Rubin liked his job as leisure anchor at KTLA, however out of the numerous roles he assumed over time, none was extra essential to him than being a father and husband.
Rubin introduced his residence household and his work household collectively usually, giving many an opportunity to witness him and his 4 kids develop on TV for many years.
His 4 children – Rory, Perry, Darcy and Colby – made many appearances on KTLA over time, being interviewed and infrequently showcasing their journalistic expertise by conducting interviews or providing leisure evaluation themselves.
A proud father, he was by no means shy about recognizing his kids’s accomplishments and milestones on the air, whether or not or not it’s birthdays, graduations or Eagle Scout Ceremonies.
Rubin’s distinctive potential to effortlessly mix his non-public and public lives is what made numerous Angelenos invite him into their houses each morning for over 30 years.
Practically everybody who got here into contact with Rubin – viewers, colleagues and celebrities alike – shared the identical sentiment about him: Speaking to him was by no means an interview, however all the time a dialog.
Counsel a Correction
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland
-
News4 weeks ago
News 19 viewers celebrate National Pet Day!
-
News3 weeks ago
NBA 2024 awards: Full list of finalists with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up for MVP
-
News4 weeks ago
Stabbing rampage at Sydney mall leaves at least seven dead, including attacker
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Introduces a Surprising New Friendship
-
News4 weeks ago
Jalen Brunson’s Preferred Passing Targets
-
News4 weeks ago
How the Boston Celtics used cloud to up their basketball analytics game
-
News4 weeks ago
Penelope And Colin’s Friendship Turns Romantic