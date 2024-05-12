Sam Rubin: KTLA’s family man 

It was evident that Sam Rubin liked his job as leisure anchor at KTLA, however out of the numerous roles he assumed over time, none was extra essential to him than being a father and husband.

Rubin introduced his residence household and his work household collectively usually, giving many an opportunity to witness him and his 4 kids develop on TV for many years.

Hollywood pays tribute to KTLA’s Sam Rubin



His 4 children – Rory, Perry, Darcy and Colby – made many appearances on KTLA over time, being interviewed and infrequently showcasing their journalistic expertise by conducting interviews or providing leisure evaluation themselves.

Sam Rubin together with his son Colby on the KTLA 5 Morning Information.

Sam Rubin’s daughter Darcy serving as a TV critic on the KTLA 5 Morning Information.

Sam Rubin’s eldest daughter Perry reporting on the KTLA 5 Morning Information.

A proud father, he was by no means shy about recognizing his kids’s accomplishments and milestones on the air, whether or not or not it’s birthdays, graduations or Eagle Scout Ceremonies.

Photographs: Sam Rubin by the years



Rubin’s distinctive potential to effortlessly mix his non-public and public lives is what made numerous Angelenos invite him into their houses each morning for over 30 years.

Practically everybody who got here into contact with Rubin – viewers, colleagues and celebrities alike – shared the identical sentiment about him: Speaking to him was by no means an interview, however all the time a dialog.