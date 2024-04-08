Sammy Hagar, Brooks & Dunn

When Toby Keith died of most cancers on Feb. 5 at age 62, the nation world mourned the lack of one among its greatest stars. Notching 20 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Sizzling Nation Songs chart and the Nation Airplay chart, Keith was an uncompromising, usually controversial determine who adopted his personal arrow and remained a constant presence within the style for 3 a long time.

So when the 2024 CMT Music Awards took over the Moody Heart in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, it went with out saying that the deliberate tribute to Keith can be one of many evening’s highlights.

Led by Keith’s longtime associates Brooks & Dunn and Sammy Hagar in addition to Lainey Wilson, whom Keith mentored, the tribute was supported by Keith’s longtime backing band.

Baseball legend Roger Clemens launched the efficiency, calling Keith “a real good friend and patriot.” Clemens famous that lately, as Keith was “battling that rattling C-word,” the singer “stored his humorousness and his wit.”

Brooks & Dunn opened the tribute, delivering a rousing rendition of Keith’s breakthrough 1993 single, “Ought to’ve Been a Cowboy,” as everybody within the crowd (particularly Jelly Roll) sang alongside.

Then, Hagar turned up the adrenaline for a raucous tackle Keith’s 2003 hit “I Love This Bar,” a music that ties into the franchise restaurant the nation singer impressed, Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill, which opened in 2005. Introducing the music, the Van Halen legend famous that whereas it’s onerous to get kicked out of your individual bar, it’s a feat each of them managed through the years.

After an introduction from Lukas Nelson and Riley Inexperienced, Wilson closed it out with “How Do You Like Me Now?!” — the title monitor to Keith’s 1999 album. The Grammy winner put her complete coronary heart right into a joyful, bittersweet efficiency as Keith’s widow, Tricia Lucas, and youngsters (Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith and Stelen Keith Covel) watched.

After the efficiency, a tearful Clemens took the stage and led your complete viewers in a Pink Solo Cup cheers to the legend: “Whisky for my males and beer for my horses!” he shouted, elevating his cup as much as the heavens.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.