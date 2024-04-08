Man United vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and reaction after Mohamed Salah scores late equaliser

Manchester United dented bitter rivals Liverpool’s title hopes as Mohamed Salah’s late spot-kick salvaged a 2-2 attract Jurgen Klopp’s ultimate journey to Outdated Trafford. Three weeks on from Erik ten Hag’s males edging an FA Cup traditional on the finish of extra-time, this age-old rivalry resumed in a equally chaotic conflict within the Premier League on Sunday.

Luis Diaz put dominant Liverpool right into a deserved half-time lead in opposition to stumbling United, just for Bruno Fernandes’s 45-yard jaw-dropper and a powerful Kobbie Mainoo effort to show the match on its head.

Salah levelled with a late penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka introduced down Harvey Elliott, however the Reds couldn’t eke out a winner as Ten Hag’s males efficiently put a spanner of their previous foes’ title cost.

18:24

Two swings, many misses. Liverpool salvage some extent at Manchester United however will know they left a victory on the Outdated Trafford pitch, in addition to the lead within the title race. This nearly farcical 2-2 draw ensured Jurgen Klopp’s aspect have fallen behind Arsenal on objective distinction. The house crowd gleefully sang in regards to the strain attending to the German, however what was nearly extra outstanding was how his staff wasted so many possibilities with none strain in any respect.

United ought to actually have been crushed out of sight, having not even had a shot within the first half. It in fact meant they have been going to attain with their first shot. Few may have imagined a shot like that which Bruno Fernandes truly produced. Kobbie Mainoo’s observe, to make it 2-1, surpassed even that.

It additionally took the sport to new ranges of absurdity, in addition to a component of narrative perfection to go together with the accuracy of Mainoo’s shot. That was simply so in-keeping with the error-prone farce of the sport that it couldn’t fairly finish like that. There was one other mistake in Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s foul, as Mohamed Salah ultimately simply scored.

That made for an oddly unsatisfying ending, definitely in contrast to the raucous current FA Cup tie this appeared to straight choose up from. It was summed up in how gamers from either side appeared upset on the finish. Liverpool, nevertheless, will really feel it most.

Learn Miguel Delaney’s full match report from Outdated Trafford under:

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool’s profligacy in draw at Man United

19:07

Jurgen Klopp claimed that Arsenal will beat Manchester United at Outdated Trafford within the title run-in if Erik ten Hag’s staff play the way in which they did whereas holding Liverpool to a 2-2 draw.

Klopp claimed Liverpool dominated United greater than that they had throughout 7-0 and 5-0 wins as his aspect dropped factors, regardless of Mohamed Salah’s late equaliser, as he rued their lack of ability to defeat their previous rivals this season.

However Liverpool had 28 pictures and Mikel Arteta’s staff go to Outdated Trafford in Might and Klopp thinks that United would lose in the event that they repeat this efficiency.

“If we’re nonetheless round [in the title race] then that will be nice,” he mentioned. “However Arsenal is an effective soccer staff. In the event that they play like at present, Arsenal will win the sport, I’m 100 per cent positive. I’m sorry to say that. It’s a reality we should always have received each video games however didn’t.”

Learn extra of the German’s ideas under:

Draw can not disguise incompetence behind Man United’s surprising generosity in defence

19:00

Erik ten Hag likes to argue that it’s extra in regards to the high quality of pictures than the amount. Maybe, then, he can search solace within the numbers as he searches for a justification for his baffling fashion of play. In Jurgen Klopp’s valedictory season, Liverpool have had 87 pictures in opposition to Manchester United and did not beat them. In Klopp’s farewell to Outdated Trafford, United shared the spoils in a match the place the half-time shot depend stood at 15-0, and never of their favour.

Maybe Ten Hag will show a pioneer; there’s a custom for Dutch managers to coin theories that reshape the sport. Rinus Michels long-established whole soccer and if, after a primary half of Liverpool dominance, there was a temptation to counsel that Ten Hag was purveying whole… nicely, one thing else, possibly it’s the method ahead. Maybe Pep Guardiola will resolve the surest method to make sure Manchester Metropolis prevail on the Bernabeu is for Actual Madrid to have 30-odd makes an attempt at objective.

As United scored the spectacular and conceded the set-pieces, Ten Hag’s flawed philosophy, as a lot as Klopp’s gegenpressing and concentrate on depth, outlined a messy epic. United mastered the magnificent and seemed decidedly dodgy at a lot else.

Richard Jolly dissects one other worrying and porous show from Erik ten Hag’s aspect:

Klopp rues wasteful efficiency – ‘If United play like at present, Arsenal would win that recreation’

18:55

Talking at his post-match press convention, the German mentioned: “Arsenal is an effective soccer staff and if [United] play like at present, Arsenal will win that recreation, I’m 100% positive. I’m actually sorry to say that however it is a matter of reality. We should always’ve received each video games and didn’t. That’s our fault.”

Ten Hag talking to beIN SPORTS

18:45

“It’s two factors dropped when you find yourself in a successful place. The primary half was robust however we thought we have been within the recreation. We have been well-organised however we didn’t create sufficient possibilities but it surely was solely a small element.

“It was about successful duels in decisive moments – within the half-spaces and upfront. While you win them, which is what we did within the second half, you then create possibilities and that’s how we created the second objective. Very happy with the staff that they modified it within the second half.

“We wanted a mistake to get us into the sport however we additionally made two large errors to do 1-0 down and in addition for the equaliser.”

On the fixed want to alter the beginning lineup: “While you don’t get the routines in and should make modifications then the routines don’t set in. We have now our guidelines but it surely’s about understanding and when it’s important to make split-second selections you could know what everyone seems to be doing.

“[Having that understanding] will deliver factors over the road however now in decisive moments we make the improper selections and drop factors.”

18:35

One other disjointed show from United however they escape with some extent, preserving Ten Hag’s spectacular Outdated Trafford report in opposition to Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag has by no means misplaced a house recreation in opposition to Liverpool as Man Utd supervisor. ◉ United 2-0 Liverpool

◉ United 4-3 Liverpool

Van Dijk, talking to BBC MOTD

18:25

“It feels Like a loss, it’s our fault once more. We had so many possibilities and we should always end the sport off.

“Sadly the person mistake that occurred with the equaliser and we had a lot time to place it proper, however we have been in a rush.

On missed possibilities within the first half: “We should always have been 2-0 up at the least, however in soccer sadly if these items don’t occur you give them the sensation they might come again and it occurred.”

Keane – ‘Level may be essential for Liverpool’

18:17

Chatting with Sky Sports activities after the sport, the pundit mentioned: “For Liverpool, they need to have received the sport. However that time may be essential come the tip of the season.

“They have been behind with 5 to 10 minutes to go at Outdated Trafford the place it’s by no means simple. “I am positive Jurgen Klopp may have blended feelings. He might be delighted along with his aspect’s efficiency however they gifted United a method into the sport.

“Ultimately, they clawed their method again for a draw and that could possibly be important on the finish of the season.”

18:07

Manchester United confronted 28 pictures, their most on report (from 2003-04) in a Premier League recreation at Outdated Trafford.

House and away, they confronted 62 pictures of their two league conferences with Liverpool this season (34 at Anfield), the joint-most by any aspect in opposition to one other in a season on report within the competitors.

Extra from Klopp

18:00

“We have been in a little bit of a rush – I’d have beloved us to take an additional contact. You all the time should take various things from the sport. I do know the surface world will get nervous however we’ve got to be calm – it’s going to be lively, pleasure and want.

“The targets we’ve got scored have gotten us the place we’re. We have to construct on that. We’re take care of that in the correct method. I’m not over the moon but it surely’s okay. You are taking what you get. If we have been extra medical then we may’ve received right here.”

Wastefulness, late targets and 5 speaking factors from Man United’s draw with Liverpool

17:58

Liverpool missed the prospect to go high as they drew at Manchester United within the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, 2-2 the ultimate rating.

Luis Diaz scored the opener, firing dwelling after Darwin Nunez flicked on a nook, however Liverpool then wasted a number of clear possibilities – Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Nunez all included – earlier than the house staff equalised out of nothing, Bruno Fernandes scoring a long-ranger after Jarell Quansah’s misplaced cross.

Kobbie Mainoo then curled in a superb second for United, with the guests then needing a Mohamed Salah penalty to equalise late on and go stage on factors with Arsenal, who keep high on objective distinction.

Listed here are the massive speaking factors we took from the sport at Outdated Trafford.

Liverpool boss Klopp talking to Sky Sports activities

17:55

“We should always have received the sport – that’s clear. We brought about just a few issues for ourselves. We managed the sport, scored first and will’ve had different targets. They’d no pictures within the first half.

“However we made a mistake they usually used that instantly – it was nicely executed from Bruno [Fernandes]. Then the stadium is coming they usually rating one other screamer. An exquisite objective.

“However we discovered a method again within the recreation. We had large possibilities earlier than they scored and after they scored. It’s some extent at Manchester United. I understand how individuals will see it – two factors misplaced however we’ve got some extent greater than we had earlier than the sport in an away recreation at Manchester United.

“These video games are extra particular for us than different groups. They put an additional shift in.”

Mainoo talking to Sky Sports activities

17:51

“Dissatisfied with the outcome. Within the second half, we carried out rather well and I really feel like we picked up. The lads labored actually onerous. There have been just a few minor errors that if we ironed out we may have received the sport.

On his objective: “It’s an unbelievable feeling to get my first objective at Outdated Trafford and to do it on this recreation however we didn’t get the three factors so you may’t be too completely happy.

“Errors occur in video games and they are often detrimental. It’s robust and it takes it out of you.”

Mainoo the principle man once more

17:42

Together with his objective at present, Kobbie Mainoo turned the primary 18-year-old to attain a Premier League objective in opposition to Liverpool since Cesc Fàbregas for Arsenal in Might 2005. He’s additionally Manchester United’s youngest-ever goalscorer in opposition to Liverpool within the competitors.

Let’s hear from {the teenager} now…

Jamie Redknapp: ‘United might be delighted with some extent’

17:40

Talking after the sport on Sky Sports activities, the pundit mentioned: “Man Utd might be delighted with some extent however Liverpool. however, they need to have been 3-0 up at half-time.”

“They’d so many possibilities. They dominated the match. It’s definitely two factors dropped. They are going to be livid as a result of it’s a recreation that they had a lot management over.

“On the finish, they tried to muster one thing and it could have been a large three factors if they might have gotten it. However you may see within the faces of the gamers, they’re dejected proper now. it’s a recreation they need to have received.”

17:37 , Ben Fleming

17:37

17:31 , Ben Fleming

17:31

17:27 , Ben Fleming

17:27

United take factors from Liverpool as soon as extra this season and Jurgen Klopp’s males miss out on the prospect to return to the highest of the desk.

Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

17:26

90+7 minutes: Antony nearly has the ultimate say as Hojlund slips the Brazilian via on objective, however his effort is straight at Kelleher who makes the sensible save.

Up the opposite finish Diaz surges and he’s introduced down by Casemiro in a harmful space.

One final probability for Liverpool.

Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

17:23

90+4 minutes: CHANCE! Robertson wins the header over Antony on the again publish however Diaz, at full stretch, can’t maintain his effort down from shut vary.

Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

17:21

90+3 minutes: A late problem from Mount lands him within the referee’s e book because the clock ticks down right here at Outdated Trafford.

Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

17:19

90 minutes: Casemiro fails to clear his traces correctly and Robertson’s follow-up cross is cleared behind by Fernandes.

SEVEN minutes of added time – what extra drama have we obtained left in retailer?

Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

17:17

89 minutes: Jones takes one for the staff, scything down Amrabat as he seemed to interrupt and receiving a yellow card for his troubles.

Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

17:14

85 minutes: Mount comes on for goalscorer Mainoo following Salah’s penalty.

GOAL! Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool (Salah, 84 minutes)

17:12 , Ben Fleming

17:12

The Eygptian sends Onana the improper method and fires into the bottom-left nook. We’re all sq. and set for a grand-stand end right here at Outdated Trafford.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

17:11

82 minutes: PENALTY! No debating that.

Elliott simply takes the ball away from Wan-Bissaka on the important second and the United right-back – diving into the sort out – as an alternative brings down the Liverpool substitute.

Salah has been quiet this recreation however what an opportunity for him now.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

17:09

80 minutes: Amrabat is introduced on for Garnacho as Ten Hag appears to carry on to his aspect’s slender lead.

Onana, in the meantime, is proven a yellow card for timewasting.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

17:08

79 minutes: CHANCE! One other nice probability for Liverpool however United gold on. Diaz’s effort is scruffy and pushed away by Onana, with Salah unable to divert the rebound heading in the right direction.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

17:05

77 minutes: Gomez continues to be and not using a objective in his size Liverpool profession and nearly discovered one there however sees his deflected strike bounce favourably into the fingers of Onana.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

17:03

74 minutes: Gaps opening within the Liverpool defence now as Garnacho and Dalot each practically latch onto via balls inside the realm.

It appears like there are extra targets left on this one as Kambwala is proven a yellow card.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

17:01

72 minutes: Fernandes delivers an attractive nook but it surely’s cleared away for a goal-kick. This recreation has obtained more and more scrappy however the hosts received’t thoughts that one bit.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

16:58 , Ben Fleming

16:58

GOAL! Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool (Mainoo, 67 minutes)

16:56 , Ben Fleming

16:56

Nicely, nicely, nicely – who noticed this coming? An excellent end from Mainoo, swivelling onto his proper earlier than curling a outstanding strike previous Kelleher and into the far nook.

Having been beneath the cosh for almost all of this recreation, Ten Hag’s aspect are someway forward as we enter the ultimate 25 minutes.

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

16:55

66 minutes: Rashford indicators to the bench that he wants to return off, presumably he’s picked up a slight niggle. Antony replaces him, whereas Liverpool deliver on Gomez and Jones for Bradley and Szoboszlai.

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

16:52

63 minutes: Fernandes pops up within the field this time however can’t fairly get the identical buy on the end this time as he fails to make contact with the ball.

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

16:47

59 minutes: Correct end-to-end stuff, this, now as Rashford floats a teasing ball in from the left which, someway, flies right through to Kelleher.

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

16:46

58 minutes: Salah jinks via the penalty space however can’t fairly discover house for the shot. Ultimately, it’s laid again to Mac Allister however his effort on the sting of the field is blocked once more by the United defence.

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

16:43

55 minutes: CHANCE! A swift counterattack from Liverpool however they will’t fairly get it proper. Diaz squares it throughout to Nunez on the again publish however the striker can’t fairly place his effort heading in the right direction from a decent angle.

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

16:42

54 minutes: That objective has lastly sparked a little bit of impetus from United as Garnacho’s deflected strike goes behind for a nook. Fernandes swings in a nook however Maguire can’t fairly direct his header heading in the right direction.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool (Fernandes, 50 minutes)

16:38 , Ben Fleming

16:38

It’s a sloppy mistake from Quansah to offer away the ball however a world-class instinctive end from Fernandes who catches Kelleher off his line with a outstanding first-time effort from distance.

That’s United’s first shot of the sport and what an effort it was.

Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool

16:37

48 minutes: No change after the break as Liverpool storm ahead on the assault. A cross is cleared solely so far as Nunez however Maguire does nicely to dam the fiercely-hit strike from the Uruguayan.

KICK-OFF! Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool

16:34

46 minutes: Again underway after the break.

16:31 , Ben Fleming

16:31

Work to do for United

16:28 , Ben Fleming

16:28

It’s solely the second time United have did not have a shot within the first half of a Premier League match at Outdated Trafford since Opta’s information started (03/04).

16:25 , Ben Fleming

16:25

16:21 , Ben Fleming

16:21

16:18 , Ben Fleming

16:18

A lot to ponder for Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool

16:18

45+2 minutes: Will Liverpool come to remorse these wasted possibilities? Bradley has the most recent effort after he’s slid via by Szoboszlai however the right-back’s shot is blocked by Wan Bissaka’s last-ditch slide.

Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool

16:16

45 minutes: Nunez and Diaz mix to nice impact, with Diaz sneaking behind Dalot and forcing a superb save from Onana at his close to publish.

The offside flag goes up, although, so it wouldn’t have counted.

Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool

16:13

42 minutes: Bradley sneaks in behind Rashford and cuts it throughout the field to Diaz however Dalot’s determined block does sufficient to divert it behind for a nook.

Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool

16:10

39 minutes: After their optimistic begin, United have struggled to have any impression on the sport. The shot depend, specifically, makes for a fairly grim studying – 13 to nil in Liverpool’s favour.

Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool

16:06

35 minutes: OVER! Nunez comes inside a whisker of doubling Liverpool’s lead as his effort goes simply over the bar with Onana struggling at full stretch.

Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool

16:04

33 minutes: A pleasant spell of possession for United however a turnover for Liverpool sees them bearing down on the Crimson Devils’ objective. Salah with the eventual effort but it surely’s palmed away nicely by Onana.

Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool

16:00

29 minutes: Kambwala makes a meal of a bouncing ball and permits Diaz to scamper away from him, however, to the Frenchman’s credit score, he recovers fantastically to snuff out the hazard.

Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool

15:58

27 minutes: Fernandes attracts a foul out of Mac Allister earlier than whipping an excellent ball to the far publish.

Casemiro nods it throughout the face of objective however there isn’t a physique in a purple shirt who is ready to divert the ball into the web. United’s greatest probability of the sport to this point.

15:53

Liverpool take a deserved lead! They’ve had a flurry of possibilities in the previous couple of minutes and eventually make one depend as Diaz slams dwelling from a nook.

It’s Nunez who wins the flick-on on the entrance publish and the Colombian is available to volley previous Onana on the again stick.

15:52

21 minutes: One other good probability for Liverpool as Robertson is afforded an excessive amount of house out on the left however the Scot fires huge along with his effort.

15:50

18 minutes: Szoboszlai once more finds himself ghosting into the realm as he appears to make an impression from midfield. It’s a half-chance because the ball is fizzed throughout the field and the Hungarian can solely skew his effort huge.

15:47

16 minutes: Liverpool simply starting to show the screw on this first half, not letting United play out with ease and successful the ball again excessive up the pitch.

Nonetheless United pose a risk on the break as Hojlund demonstrates as he expenses down the left however Van Dijk does nicely to stick with him earlier than shepherding out the risk.

15:42

11 minutes: Salah’s first sighting off objective is nothing greater than a half probability as his volley is blocked behind by Wan-Bissaka for a nook.

The set-piece is cleared solely so far as Szoboszlai however his effort whisks over the bar.

15:39

9 minutes: One other nook for United, who’ve made a shiny begin to this recreation. Fernandes delivers from the correct however Nunez rises nicely to clear away the risk.

15:38

7 minutes: A frantic first seven minutes reveals no signal of relenting. A poor problem from Bradley on Rashford earns him a yellow card as Van Dijk turns Garnacho’s cross behind for the sport’s first nook.

15:34

3 minutes: SAVE! An opportunity, now, on the different finish as Onana delivers an excellent save to forestall Szoboszlai’s left-footed effort. Liverpool lower via United’s defence far too simply there.

15:33

2 minutes: OFFSIDE! Nearly the right begin for United as Garnacho cooly rounds Kelleher and slots into the empty web however the offside flag greats the Argentine as he turns to have a good time.

15:31

1 min: And away we go as United get us began within the first half.

Out come the gamers

15:29

It’s a drizzly afternoon in Manchester because the gamers emerge from the tunnel. What has the following 90 minutes obtained in retailer for us?

Closing in on kick-off

15:24

The environment is constructing properly inside Outdated Trafford as we method kick-off. Simply over 5 minutes to go now…

Who’s Willy Kambwala?

15:22

The younger centre-back is one among three youngsters named in Manchester United’s beginning line-up at present – the primary time the Crimson Devils have ever executed so in opposition to Liverpool.

Whereas a lot is thought in regards to the different two – Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo – Willy Kambwala has had far much less first-team publicity this season.

Right here’s a take a look at the Frenchman’s rise forward of kick-off:

Nunez starring on the highway

15:20

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been concerned in eight targets in his final 9 away appearances in all competitions (7 targets, 1 help).

The Uruguayan is the Reds’ main scorer in away video games this season with 11 targets in whole, netting one each 110 minutes on common.

How the Liverpool followers would love one other away objective at present.

Jurgen Klopp talking to Sky Sports activities

15:18

“All of the opponents arising are tough for his or her causes, all of them have their very own qualities. We have now to be able to face the particular issues they create on the pitch.

“It’s a must to perceive the event, we all know that. If we do nicely then it’s a lot calmer so it’s one technique to take care of it. We need to be good in possession and be good in opposition to the ball. We have now to attempt to rating targets.

“We don’t make a giant fuss of something. We don’t watch video games collectively. Of the three groups, the opposite two most likely anticipate the final one to win. We have now to play the sport anyway.”

Can Rashford be the difference-maker?

15:16

The England worldwide has endured a troublesome season at Outdated Trafford however has a formidable report in opposition to his aspect’s arch-rivals. In truth, solely Stan Pearson (8), George Wall (9) and Sandy Turnbull (9) have netted extra for the Crimson Devils in opposition to the Reds in all competitions than Rashford’s seven targets.

Can he add one other at present?

(REUTERS)

Final time the 2 sides met

15:12

Who may neglect the final time these two sides met? A gripping, seven-goal FA Cup thriller determined by Amad Diallo’s late, late objective.

In case you have forgotten, right here’s the way it went down:

How Jurgen Klopp delivered unforgettable Liverpool moments to reign over rivals Man Utd

15:06

It was like Disneyland, in keeping with Ed Woodward’s notorious, nearly apocryphal and finally unsuccessful gross sales pitch. It was not sufficient to influence Jurgen Klopp to affix Manchester United. Later, he as an alternative signed up for historic rivals. He has been an indictment of United, not an inspiration for them. Klopp in opposition to United has been a nine-season battle that involves an finish on Sunday.

In some respects, he has solely shaded it. United have truly completed forward of Liverpool 4 occasions, together with the season when Klopp was parachuted into Anfield in October.

The ultimate rating there’ll solely be 5-4. Klopp will find yourself with one other successful report: seven victories to 5 to this point, however, explosive as lots of his video games can appear, attracts outnumber both. He has not crushed United in two video games this season, regardless of 59 pictures. He has misplaced on each journeys to Outdated Trafford in Erik ten Hag’s reign. He has solely received twice in 10 visits there.

Forward of kick-off, right here’s Richard Jolly’s preview of at present’s crunch fixture:

Bruno Fernandes talking to Sky Sports activities:

15:02

“We play in opposition to a giant staff that has numerous qualities. It’s going to be a troublesome, intense recreation. These video games in opposition to Liverpool all the time are.”

Virgil van Dijk talking to Sky Sports activities

14:55

“Right this moment is a giant recreation for a lot of causes. It was very disappointing within the cup right here just a few weeks in the past and we need to put that proper. We’ve moved on, we’re in the midst of a title race. Right this moment is a giant one and we need to come right here and take the three factors.

“We have now to do higher than we did within the cup. It’s a must to shut it out fully anyway, whether or not we play first, second or third. Everybody is aware of how large this recreation is however we’ve got to remain calm and play our soccer like we’ve got all season.”

Listed here are some pictures from round Outdated Trafford

14:42

Manchester United staff information

14:35

Manchester United made two modifications from their disappointing 4-3 defeat to Chelsea within the ultimate moments of stoppage time.

Erik Ten Hag handed Willy Kambwala solely his second begin rather than the injured Raphael Varane.

Marcus Rashford was chosen forward of Antony.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Liverpool staff information

14:33

Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp made three modifications from his aspect which secured a hard-fought win over Sheffield United on Thursday.

Jarell Quansah, Andy Robertson and Wataru Endo have been all introduced into the beginning line-up, whereas Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch have been among the many substitutes.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Group information

14:25

The groups might be introduced in simply 5 minutes’ time.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

14:20

Thursday’s defeat in west London ended an unbeaten Premier League run in opposition to Chelsea which began in 2017.

Ten Hag needs his gamers to make use of the defeat as gasoline going into their conflict in opposition to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

He added: “We’ll see on Sunday ( beat Liverpool).

“However I’ve to say first I’ve to take care of this, however we will’t take care of this lengthy. We have now to recuperate very fast. We have now to show this round.

“We might be in a optimistic temper. We might be trying ahead. We have now to take vitality however we might be mad, offended. From anger you may take numerous vitality and that’s how we’ve got to do it.”

Erik ten Hag needs Manchester United to enhance their big-game mentality

14:15

Ten Hag admitted his aspect want to start out getting over the road when main video games, searching for inspiration from earlier victories over the league’s greatest.

“We are able to play to a really excessive commonplace. We are able to compete with the very best and beat the very best within the Premier League and when you are able to do that, you may also do it throughout Europe,” he mentioned.

“We have to learn to deliver large video games over the road, Saturday was an instance.

“We have now to step up, make higher selections individually and as a staff.”

Erik ten Hag needs Manchester United to enhance their big-game mentality

13:45

Erik ten Hag has urged his Manchester United gamers to “deliver large video games over the road” forward of their Premier League conflict with Liverpool at Outdated Trafford on Sunday.

United have dropped 5 factors from successful positions of their final two video games, with the latest missed alternative coming in opposition to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Cole Palmer scored twice deep in second half added-time because the Blues stole all three factors in a dramatic 4-3 victory over ten Hag’s outfit.

Erik ten Hag reveals how Manchester United can bounce again from Chelsea heartbreak

13:30

Now United host Liverpool, who they beat 4-3 within the FA Cup three weeks in the past, and Ten Hag mentioned: “We have now to be trying ahead and take vitality. You possibly can take numerous vitality from being offended and that’s how we’ve got to do it.”

United are actually 9 factors behind fifth-placed Tottenham and 11 adrift of Aston Villa and Ten Hag mentioned: “On this week we’ve got dropped 5 factors in stoppage time and that’s very costly. The factors are getting dearer as a result of the video games are operating out, we all know that. We have now to catch up and we’re many factors behind so will probably be tough however we are going to maintain preventing and I’m positive you’ve seen our staff has character.”

13:15

Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United to make use of their anger as gasoline to beat Liverpool and revive their faltering hopes of Champions League qualification.

The Dutchman believes the final week may come at an excellent value to United of their bid for a top-four or top-five end as he rued the “very costly” lack of 5 factors in stoppage time.

United conceded an injury-time equaliser to Brentford after which, after being 3-2 up at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, misplaced 4-3 to Chelsea as Cole Palmer scored the most recent winner in Premier League historical past.

Jurgen Klopp requires respect over tragedy chanting

13:00

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool and Manchester United followers to “present a bit of sophistication” throughout Sunday’s recreation at Outdated Trafford (7 April).

Final month’s FA Cup assembly was marred by incidents of tragedy chanting in regards to the Hillsborough catastrophe, leading to arrests.

Whereas admitting he hasn’t personally witnessed it on the sidelines, Klopp emphasised the significance of fan schooling and calls on supporters to “educate our children” on respect throughout the sport.

He urged supporters to concentrate on optimistic assist and let the competitors happen on the pitch.

A glance again at Liverpool’s final outing

12:45

Chris Wilder was warned by a former Sheffield United supervisor. Himself, to be exact. Rewind to 2020, to Wilder’s first spell in cost at Bramall Lane, to a sport being reshaped by Covid and the competition between Liverpool and Sheffield United then was a spat.

Jurgen Klopp was probably the most outspoken advocate of creating 5 substitutes a everlasting a part of the managerial armoury. Wilder, feeling the smaller golf equipment had much less bench power, was the spokesman for the opposite camp, branding Klopp “egocentric”.

The German received the argument. And, a number of years later, the sport. In all probability the ultimate significant intervention within the managerial conferences of Klopp and Wilder got here from two replacements: Andy Robertson, introduced on within the first of Klopp’s two double substitutions, crossed and Cody Gakpo, launched within the second pair, headed in.

How Jurgen Klopp delivered unforgettable Liverpool moments to reign over rivals Man Utd

12:30

These wins have been seminal, sensational, spectacular. A 4-2 in Might 2021, three days earlier than Alisson headed Liverpool’s injury-time winner in opposition to West Bromwich Albion, got here amid a surge into the Champions League locations from a staff with out senior specialist centre-backs. The rookies Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips performed at Outdated Trafford, the latter aiding Diogo Jota’s objective, earlier than taking their return journeys to obscurity.

5 months later, there have been 5 targets within the first 50 minutes; Liverpool have been 5-0 up, Paul Pogba got here on and was promptly despatched off and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pronounced it his darkest day as United supervisor. It ensured there weren’t too many different days, too: he limped on for 4 extra video games.

And it underlined a facet. Klopp’s wins felt momentous and consequential; quick illustrations of the place United have been going improper, generally catalysts for change. Jose Mourinho was sacked two days after 2018’s 3-1 defeat at Anfield the place the scoreline obscured the extent of Liverpool’s dominance as they chalked up 36 pictures.

12:15

It was like Disneyland, in keeping with Ed Woodward’s notorious, nearly apocryphal and finally unsuccessful gross sales pitch. It was not sufficient to influence Jurgen Klopp to affix Manchester United. Later, he as an alternative signed up for historic rivals. He has been an indictment of United, not an inspiration for them. Klopp in opposition to United has been a nine-season battle that involves an finish on Sunday.

In some respects, he has solely shaded it. United have truly completed forward of Liverpool 4 occasions, together with the season when Klopp was parachuted into Anfield in October.

The ultimate rating there’ll solely be 5-4. Klopp will find yourself with one other successful report: seven victories to 5 to this point, however, explosive as lots of his video games can appear, attracts outnumber both. He has not crushed United in two video games this season, regardless of 59 pictures. He has misplaced on each journeys to Outdated Trafford in Erik ten Hag’s reign. He has solely received twice in 10 visits there.

12:00

Manchester United vs Liverpool – staff information

11:45

Manchester United’s defensive damage disaster was additional worsened in opposition to Chelsea with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans each changed as a consequence of damage. With Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof every out for a month at the least, it may go away Willy Kambwala to accomplice Harry Maguire.

Wataru Endo was absent from Liverpool’s win over Sheffield United with a knock however the midfielder may nicely be again within the beginning aspect for this fixture. Ibrahima Konate began that recreation however Jarell Quansah might push to return, whereas Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are vying for a begin at right-back after Andy Robertson’s return on the left.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

11:30

Manchester United and Liverpool FC meet in a crunch Premier League conflict with the guests hoping to maintain up their pursuit of the title.

Whereas not essentially discovering high gear, Jurgen Klopp’s aspect have been comparatively comfy winners in opposition to Sheffield United on Thursday to return to the highest of the desk.

Manchester United’s midweek motion was relatively extra dramatic, pipped on the final by Chelsea to place recent strain on Erik ten Hag.

However the seven-goal FA Cup quarter-final between these two rivals confirmed how unpredictable this fixture might be, and the hosts will hope to once more trigger Liverpool issues

11:15

When is it?

Manchester United vs Liverpool is because of kick off at 3.30pm BST on Sunday 7 April at Outdated Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match dwell on Sky Sports activities Most important Occasion and Sky Sports activities Premier League, with protection from 2.30pm.

11:00

Good morning and welcome to The Unbiased’s dwell protection of Manchester United vs. Liverpool.

The Reds journey to Outdated Trafford hoping to select up what could possibly be a significant three factors within the race for the title.