Scott McLaughlin leads Team Penske front row sweep for 2024 Indy 500

Pole place for the 2024 Indianapolis 500 can be decided Sunday, Could 19. The very best qualifier will get to steer the sector firstly of the Could 26 race. Rows 1-4 and 11 can be decided right now. Rows 5-10 are set.

Workforce Penske’s drivers – Will Energy, Scott McLaughlin and defending race winner Josef Newgarden – had the perfect qualifying runs Saturday. Kyle Larson, who’s attempting to finish the Indy 500-NASCAR Cup double, additionally has a shot at pole place.

Alex Palou’s pole-winning 4-lap common of 234.217 mph from 2023 is the pole place run in Speedway historical past. Arie Luyendyk set the qualifying report of 236.986 in 1996, however qualifying guidelines on the time dictated he begin additional again.

Please comply with Nathan Brown all season for IndyCar information and evaluation. We’ll have each qualifying run right here.

First day recap: Workforce Penske, Kyle Larson headline Indy 500 qualifying, will go for pole place

What’s a plenum occasion?Contained in the glitch that hampered Chevy drivers in Day 1 of Indy 500 qualifying

5:50 p.m.: Scott McLaughlin, Workforce Penske dominate Indy 500 qualifying

Scott McLaughlin has the quickest pole-winning run in race historical past at 234.220 mph as Workforce Penske sweeps the entrance row for the primary time since 1988.

Will Energy and Josef Newgarden will be part of McLaughlin on the entrance row subsequent Sunday.

The second row consists of Alexander Rossi, NASCAR star Kyle Larson and Santino Ferrucci.

Penske drivers Rick Mears, Al Unser and Danny Sullivan swept the entrance row for Penske in 1988, and Mears received.

That is Penske’s nineteenth pole place right here, and the primary since Simon Pagenaud in 2019. Pagenaud is the final pole-sitter to additionally win the race.

INDY 500 LINEUP:An entire information to the 33-car beginning discipline

5:20 p.m.: Indy 500 Quick 6 qualifying

With automotive quantity, driver, engine, group, 4-lap pace common in mph

(3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 234.220

(12) Will Energy, Chevrolet, Penske, 233.917

(2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Penske, 233.808

(7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.090 (“I am aggravated, however I am motivated,” he says of Workforce Penske)

(17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.846; he thanks his group and is off to North Wilkesboro, N.C., for Sunday night time’s NASCAR All-Star Race.

(14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, Foyt, 232.692

Monitor circumstances: 90 levels, sunny; monitor temperature 126.7

4:05 p.m.: Indy 500 final likelihood qualifying

Nolan Siegel, after being launched from the infield medical middle: “I am going house as a result of I did all the things I probably may. … It led me into the wall.”

Row 11 qualifiers: Katherine Legge, Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal.

With automotive quantity, driver, engine, group, 4-lap pace common in mph; drivers could make a number of makes an attempt

Nolan Siegel crashes between Turns 1 and a couple of on the 2nd lap of his last qualifying try and can miss the Indy 500. He will get out of the automotive below his personal energy. Alongside pit highway, Graham Rahal, who qualifies thirty third, empathizes with Siegel. Rahal did not qualify in 2023, however bought into the race discipline after a post-qualifying crash involving Stefan Wilson.

(28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, Andretti, 230.027; bumps Nolan Siegel

(15) Graham Rahal, Honda, RLL, 229.974; Marcus Ericsson is out the skin of the sector in the meanwhile.

(51) Katherine Legge, Honda, Coyne, 230.092 (She has a wiggle on the warm-up lap, and nearly loses management on Lap 4; post-race remark: “Terrifying,” including she’s an enormous unhealthy automotive racer who additionally desires to cry.)

(28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, Andretti, 220.702 (final lap is at 195.411; he decelerates heading into Flip 1 on Lap 4, believing his run is full, and loses momentum); race officers disallow the run.

(18) Nolan Siegel, Honda, Coyne, 229.566

Monitor circumstances: 88 levels, partly cloudy; monitor temperatures 124

3:05 p.m.: Quick 12 Indy 500 qualifying

With automotive quantity, driver, engine, group, 4-lap pace common in mph; *-advances to Quick 6

Quick 6: Workforce Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, Will Energy and Josef Newgarden, in addition to Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson and Santino Ferrucci. All are Chevrolets.

Row 3: Rinus VeeKay, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist; Row 4: Takuma Sato, Kyle Kirkwood, Ryan Hunter-Reay.

(12) Will Energy, Chevrolet, Penske, 233.483*

(3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 233.492*

(2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Penske, 233.286*

(7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.071*

(27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti, 230.993 (“I do know we have got race automotive and good beginning place.”)

(17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.788* (“Pleased with how the day’s going.” He plans to compete within the NASCAR Cup All-Star race at North Wilkesboro, N.C., later Sunday, however first he can be within the Quick 6.)

(60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, Meyer Shank, 232.305

(14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, Foyt, 232.723*

(75) Takuma Sato, Honda, RLL, 232.171

(5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.584 (“The happiest stability in qualifying” arrange.)

(21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 232.610 (“This looks like a bonus lap,” within the wake of Saturday’s early crash and restoration to achieve the highest 12.)

(23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, D&R-Cusick, 230.567 (Put up-run remark: “That was fairly horrible.”)

Monitor circumstances: 87 levels, partly cloudy; monitor temperature 124.5

1:45 p.m.: Final row qualifiers observe

Qualifying simulations: Katherine Legge (231.011); Marcus Ericsson (230.532); Graham Rahal (229.073); Nolan Siegel (228.955).

1 p.m.: Indy 500 High 12 observe is full

Listed below are the perfect 4-lap qualifying simulation runs, in common mph

(3) Josef Newgarden, 233.707 (60) Felix Rosenqvist, 232.848 (3) Scott McLaughlin, 232.655 (5) Pato O’Ward, 232.637 (7) Alexander Rossi, 232.495 (27) Kyle Kirkwood, 232.335 (17) Kyle Larson, 232.091 (12) Will Energy, 231.688 (75) Takuma Sato, 228.852 (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, 225.365

Kyle Larson acknowledges the fixed tweaking in the hunt for qualifying pace is irritating, contemplating the qualifying course of in NASCAR is far less complicated.

12:30 p.m.: Josef Newgarden has high qualifying observe run

Qualifying simulations: Josef Newgarden (233.707) and Felix Rosenqvist (232.848) have topped O’Ward’s earlier run.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson began a simulated qualifying run, however backed out after briefly sliding.

12:15 p.m.: Indy 500 High 12 observe

Qualifying simulations: Pato O’Ward (232.637); Alexander Rossi (232.495); Kyle Kirkwood (232.335); Will Energy (231.688)

Monitor circumstances: 84 levels, sunny; monitor temperature 114.4

Quick 12 Indianapolis 500 qualifiers

With automotive quantity, driver, engine, group and 4-lap pace common; all vehicles use Dallara chassis and Firestone tires (W-race winner; R-race rookie)

One spherical of qualifying will reduce this group to the Quick Six, and a second spherical will decide the highest six starters

(12) Will Energy (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.758 mph (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 233.332 (2) Josef Newgarden (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.293 (7) Alexander Rossi (W), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.069 (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti International, 232.764 (17) Kyle Larson (R), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren 232.563 (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, Meyer Shank, 232.547 (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt, 232.496 (75) Takuma Sato (W), Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 232.473 (6) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.434 (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter, 232.419 (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay (W), Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 232.385

2024 Indy 500 final likelihood qualifying

Three of those drivers will comprise Row 11, and one won’t make the race

‘It’s gonna be excessive stress’:Ericsson, Rahal, Coyne compete for last spots in Indy 500

(28) Marcus Ericsson (W), Honda, Andretti International, 230.603

(51) Katherine Legge, Honda, Dale Coyne, 230.830

(15) Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 230.685

(18) Nolan Siegel (R), Honda, Dale Coyne, 228.276

2024 Indy 500 Row 5

13. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti International, 232.316

14. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.306

15. (6) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.230

2024 Indy 500 Row 6

16. (11) Marcus Armstrong (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.183

17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.017

18. (4) Kyffin Simpson (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.948

2024 Indy 500 Row 7

19. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti International, 231.890

20. (06) Helio Castroneves (W), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.871

21. (9) Scott Dixon (W), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.851

2024 Indy 500 Row 8

22. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.847

23. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt Racing, 231.826

24. (33) Christian Rasmussen (R), Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 231.851

2024 Indy 500 Row 9

25. (66) Tom Blomqvist (R), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.578

26. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.514

27. (8) Linus Lundqvist (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.506

2024 Indy 500 Row 10

28. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.465

29. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 231.243

30. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.100

Indy 500 qualifying schedule, process

Hearken to the motion on IndyCar Radio or SiriusXM Channel 218

Sunday, Could 19

(Practices can be on Peacock)

Midday-1 p.m.: High 12 observe

1-2 p.m.: Final likelihood qualifiers observe

(Qualifying on NBC)

3:05-4:05 p.m.: The quickest 12 vehicles from Saturday will get one try every to submit an extra time. The slowest of these 12 goes first, then the eleventh, and so forth. Positions 7-12 throughout this periods set up their beginning positions for the race. The six quickest may have another likelihood to earn the pole place.

4:15-5:15 p.m.: Final likelihood qualifying will decide the eleventh row (positions 31-33). Every of the 4 slowest qualifiers from Saturday can be assured at the very least one four-lap run. Any could make a number of makes an attempt as wanted earlier than the clock expires. The slowest automotive on this session doesn’t make the Indy 500.

5:25-5:55 p.m.: The Quick Six determines the primary two rows. Every automotive will get one four-lap try, beginning with the Sixth-fastest from the three:05 p.m. session, then the fifth, and so forth. Quickest on this session begins the race from the pole place, and the remainder fill Rows 1 and a couple of primarily based their makes an attempt on this session.