Liberty vs. Fever odds, time: 2024 WNBA picks, Caitlin Clark predictions for May 18 from proven expert

The New York Liberty (2-0) and Indiana Fever (0-2) will wrap up an early home-and-home collection on Saturday afternoon. New York cruised to a 102-66 win over Indiana in entrance of a sellout crowd in Indianapolis on Thursday, as Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark was held to simply 9 factors on 2 of 8 taking pictures. The Liberty made their fifth WNBA Finals look final season, shedding to the Las Vegas Aces. They’ve essentially the most appearances within the WNBA Finals with no championship and are the one remaining unique franchise within the league with no title.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET on the Barclays Middle in Brooklyn. The Liberty are 13.5-point favorites within the newest Liberty vs. Fever odds, whereas the over/below for whole factors is 168.5. Caitlin Clark is +700 to attain first within the sport and her over/below for whole factors is nineteen.5, which is down some extent from her prop whole on Thursday. Earlier than making any Fever vs. Liberty picks, you should definitely see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine’s ladies’s basketball knowledgeable Calvin Wetzel.

For the reason that begin of the 2021-22 ladies’s faculty basketball marketing campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 items). Wetzel additionally predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Ladies’s Event groups this yr, in addition to 62 of 68 groups inside one seed line, and accurately picked 13 of 16 second-round video games. Anyone following him has seen enormous returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Liberty vs. Fever and simply locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. Listed below are a number of WNBA betting traces and developments for Fever vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. Fever unfold: New York -13.5

Liberty vs. Fever over/below: 168.5 factors

Liberty vs. Fever cash line: New York -1100, Indiana +700

NY: 1-1 ATS this season

IND: 0-2 ATS this season

Why the Liberty can cowl

New York was capable of crush Indiana on the highway in entrance of a sellout crowd on Thursday, so there is no such thing as a cause why they cannot return the favor at residence. The Liberty had been led by ahead Breanna Stewart, who poured in 31 factors on 12 of 21 taking pictures and grabbed 10 rebounds. She had 5 teammates rating at the least 9 factors, together with a double-double effort from ahead Jonquel Jones.

The Liberty had been unstoppable within the paint, outscoring the Fever by greater than 20 factors in that statistic. Indiana has regarded outmatched in each of its video games to this point, because it misplaced to Connecticut by 21 factors on Tuesday. In the meantime, New York is happy to return residence after profitable every of its first two video games on the highway.

Why the Fever can cowl

Indiana solely trailed by 11 factors coming into the fourth quarter on Thursday, so most of New York’s injury was performed within the ultimate interval. The Fever had a horrible taking pictures evening from past the arc, and they need to enhance from distance on Saturday. Clark has additionally been capable of get a pair of WNBA video games below her belt, which is able to enable her to settle in and really feel extra comfy.

The Liberty had been motivated to make a press release in a raucous setting when these groups met earlier this week, however they might take their foot off the gasoline pedal following that blowout win. That sport will now function motivation for the Fever as they give the impression of being to keep away from getting embarrassed for the second sport in a row. Clark scored 20 factors in his first WNBA highway sport, and her turnover numbers weren't almost as alarming on Thursday.

