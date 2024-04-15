Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Former College of Texas star Scottie Scheffler fired a final-round 4-under-par 68 to submit a four-stroke victory on the Masters Match on Sunday afternoon at historic Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership. Scheffler recorded his second win on the Masters within the final three years, as he additionally claimed the Inexperienced Jacket in 2022.

Former College of Texas males’s golfers have now recorded a complete of 10 main championship victories, together with a mixed 5 Masters wins by three completely different gamers. Scheffler is the sixth former Longhorn to win a Main championship. He’s joined in that prestigious group by Ben Crenshaw (1984 and 1995 the Masters), Tom Kite (1992 U.S. Open), Mark Brooks (1996 PGA Championship), Justin Leonard (1997 the Open) and Jordan Spieth (2015 the Masters, 2015 U.S. Open and 2017 the Open).

Scheffler, who earned his ninth profession PGA TOUR victory, is the 18th participant to win the Masters Match a number of instances and the fourth-youngest to perform the feat, behind solely Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros. Scheffler is the first participant in historical past to win the Masters by three or extra strokes twice in a three-year span, as he claimed a three-shot victory in 2022.

The No. 1 participant within the Official World Golf Rating (OWGR), Scheffler is simply the second participant to win a number of majors because the top-ranked participant within the OWGR, becoming a member of Tiger Woods who received 11 main titles because the No. 1-ranked participant. Scheffler is simply the second participant to win The Gamers Championship and the Masters Match in the identical season, becoming a member of Tiger Woods in 2001. As well as, this marked Scheffler’s fifth profession begin on the Masters and he recorded his second title within the fewest profession begins by any participant since 1936, when Horton Smith received two of the primary three Masters tournaments that have been contested.

Scheffler started the day with a one-stroke lead at 7-under. After dropping right into a four-way tie at 6-under following a bogey on the seventh gap, Scheffler made three consecutive birdies at holes 8, 9 and 10 to maneuver to 9-under and take a two-stroke lead. He dropped a shot with a bogey on gap 11, however sealed his victory with birdies on holes 13, 14 and 16.

Former Longhorns to win the Masters

Title 12 months(s) to win the Masters Ben Crenshaw 1984, 1995 Jordan Spieth 2015 Scottie Scheffler 2022, 2024

Former Longhorns to win Main Championships