Sean Kingston’s mom arrested after cops raid Florida mansion – NBC 6 South Florida

Singer Sean Kingston’s mom was taken into custody throughout a Thursday morning raid of a Southwest Ranches mansion rented by the entertainer, officers stated.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Davie Police SWAT members had been seen serving a search warrant on the large mansion on Southwest 178th Avenue.

Officers later confirmed the singer’s mom, 61-year-old Janice Turner was taken into custody on quite a few fraud and theft prices. She’s being held in Broward’s major jail on a $160,000 bond.



Aerial footage from Chopper 6 confirmed Turner in handcuffs and being positioned behind a BSO cruiser.

An individual was handcuffed and positioned in a Broward County Sherriff’s car as a big regulation enforcement presence responded to the house in Southwest Ranches.

Based on an lawyer, the raid is related to a lawsuit he filed towards Kingston for allegedly not paying for bought objects, together with a 232-inch TV that Kingston was seen posing in entrance of in an image.

“He likes having bling, he likes exhibiting off, he is a showman,” lawyer Dennis Card stated. “My consumer has a $150,000 tv sound system that is in there, there’s additionally about $1 million value of watches which might be in there, there is a $80,000 customized mattress that was ordered. That is an organized systematic fraud.”

Kingston, 34, had some main hits together with his 2007 debut single “Stunning Women.” He is beforehand collaborated with stars like Justin Bieber and Soulja Boy.

“He is received mainly a script, he says that he works with Justin Bieber, and that he clearly places on a giant present right here, it is a rental home, he would not personal it, and he lures folks utilizing his superstar into having them launch issues with out him paying for it after which he merely by no means pays,” Card stated.

Throughout Thursday’s raid, a line of luxurious automobiles could possibly be seen parked outdoors the 7-bedroom, 15,000-square-foot mansion, which information confirmed had final offered for $2.25 million in 2021.





“He is one hundred pc a scammer, he is on felony probation proper now for trafficking in stolen property, he is received judgements towards him for procuring greater than $1 million in watches with out paying for them,” Card stated. “That is simply an ongoing sample for Sean.”

Card stated the singer’s mother is part of Kingston’s alleged actions.

“She’s complicit in it, she is aware of what’s happening,” he stated.

Authorities have not stated if Kingston, who is seemingly out of city, is going through any prices. NBC6 was working to achieve out to an lawyer for Kingston.

Kingston posted on Instagram Thursday after information of the raid broke.





“Individuals love unfavorable vitality! I’m good and so is my mom!.. my attorneys are dealing with every thing as we communicate,” the put up learn.

Turner has an Instagram web page known as “Mama Kingston Kitchen” the place she sells her personal model of sauce and her superstar son can be featured.

Federal courtroom information confirmed Turner pled responsible in January 2006 to 4 counts of submitting false mortgage functions and one rely of financial institution fraud involving $132,000 in stolen funds she was ordered to repay. She was sentenced to sixteen months in jail adopted by 5 years of supervised launch.

Kingston suffered severe accidents in a Could 2011 when the non-public watercraft he was driving struck the bridge connecting Palm Island with the MacArthur Causeway.