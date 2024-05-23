SEC Baseball Tournament beginning Tuesday at Hoover Met

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) – Baseball followers from throughout the southeast have converged on central Alabama this week.

The Southeastern Convention Baseball Event begins Tuesday on the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The Alabama Crimson Tide can be one in every of twelve groups vying for the chance to get to the School World Collection in Omaha.

The primary session of the Event beings Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. when No. 11 seed LSU will tackle No. 6 Georgia with the winner occurring to face Kentucky Wednesday. After the Tigers and Bulldogs end Tuesday, No. 10 South Caroline will then face the No. 7 seed Tide with the winner of that recreation scheduled to play Arkansas Wednesday.

Session two Tuesday afternoon will see Vanderbilt and Florida play at 4:30 p.m. adopted by Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

In-state Auburn didn’t make the Event this yr.

For tickets and extra info, go to SECSports.com.

