Connect with us

News

Kentucky’s schedule as 3 seed

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

Kentucky's schedule as 3 seed
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Kentucky baseball will take the diamond for its opening recreation within the 2024 SEC Match on Wednesday.

The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed within the convention tourney. That seed grants them a bye into the quarterfinals, which start Wednesday. UK’s foe on the primary day of quarterfinal play is Eleventh-seeded LSU. The Tigers topped No. 6 Georgia, 9-1, in a single-elimination recreation Tuesday morning.

First pitch for Kentucky/LSU is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This is what it is advisable to know concerning the SEC baseball match, which is being performed at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama:

2024 SEC Match schedule: Sport instances, TV channels

Kentucky's Ryan Waldschmidt (21) was mobbed by teammates after he hit a home run against Louisville earlier this season.

All instances Jap

Tuesday, Could 21

First spherical

Sport 1: No. 11 LSU 9, No. 6 Georgia 1

Sport 2: No. 10 South Carolina 10, No. 7 Alabama 5

Sport 3: No. 8 Vanderbilt 6, No. 9 Florida 3

Sport 4: No. 5 Mississippi State 2, No. 12 Ole Miss 1

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending