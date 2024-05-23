Kentucky’s schedule as 3 seed

Kentucky baseball will take the diamond for its opening recreation within the 2024 SEC Match on Wednesday.

The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed within the convention tourney. That seed grants them a bye into the quarterfinals, which start Wednesday. UK’s foe on the primary day of quarterfinal play is Eleventh-seeded LSU. The Tigers topped No. 6 Georgia, 9-1, in a single-elimination recreation Tuesday morning.

First pitch for Kentucky/LSU is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This is what it is advisable to know concerning the SEC baseball match, which is being performed at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama:

2024 SEC Match schedule: Sport instances, TV channels

All instances Jap

Tuesday, Could 21

First spherical

Sport 1: No. 11 LSU 9, No. 6 Georgia 1

Sport 2: No. 10 South Carolina 10, No. 7 Alabama 5

Sport 3: No. 8 Vanderbilt 6, No. 9 Florida 3

Sport 4: No. 5 Mississippi State 2, No. 12 Ole Miss 1

Wednesday, Could 22

Quarterfinals, Day 1

Sport 5: No. 11 LSU 11, No. 3 Kentucky 0

Sport 6: No. 10 South Carolina 6, No. 2 Arkansas 5

Sport 7: No. 8 Vanderbilt 13, No. 1 Tennessee 4

Sport 8: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, late

Thursday, Could 23

Quarterfinals, Day 2

Sport 9: No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Arkansas, 10:30 a.m., SEC Community

Sport 10: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Sport 8 loser, half-hour after Sport 9 ends, SEC Community

Sport 11: No. 11 LSU vs. No. 10 South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC Community

Sport 12: No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. Sport 8 winner, half-hour after Sport 11 ends, SEC Community

Friday, Could 24

Semifinals, Day 1

Sport 13: Sport 9 winner vs. Sport 11 loser, 4 p.m., SEC Community

Sport 14: Sport 10 winner vs. Sport 12 loser, half-hour after Sport 13 ends, SEC Community

Saturday, Could 25

Semifinals, Day 2

Sport 15: Sport 13 winner vs. Sport 11 winner, midday, SEC Community

Sport 16: Sport 14 winner vs. Sport 12 winner, half-hour after Sport 15 ends, SEC Community

Sunday, Could 26

Last

Championship recreation: Sport 15 winner vs. Sport 16 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN2

2024 SEC Match bracket

How you can stream Kentucky baseball in 2024 SEC Match

Each SEC Match recreation, aside from the championship contest, will air on SEC Community. The championship recreation might be broadcast on ESPN2.

Certified subscribers can watch each match recreation by means of WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app, ESPN+ or fuboTV.

How you can stream Kentucky baseball in 2024 SEC Match without cost

You’ll be able to stream ESPN2 and SEC Community on fuboTV, which gives a free trial right here.

Attain Kentucky males’s basketball and soccer reporter Ryan Black at [email protected] and observe him on X at @RyanABlack.