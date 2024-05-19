News
Seize the Grey crowned winner in muddy race
‘Are you kidding me?’ Seize the Gray proprietor in glad disbelief
Seize the Gray proprietor Michael Behrens stated that for quarter-hour after his horse gained the Preakness, all he may say was, “Are you kidding me?!”
“We had some massive expectations, however this exceeds all these expectations. I actually don’t have phrases,” Behrens stated. “I actually don’t have phrases.”
“I can’t imagine this. That is the race I’ve wished to win, that is the race I’ve wished to win for two,570 folks. It’s 100% ours.”
Behrens is an proprietor, however solely certainly one of 2,570 in a bunch that owns Seize the Gray.
Time with the legend
D. Wayne Lukas — once more — will get it completed.
Seize the Gray jockey Torres thanks household for sacrifices
Two years after coming into jockey college, profitable Preakness jockey Jaime Torres thanked his household for his or her assist.
Torres, from Puerto Rico, rode Seize the Gray to the Preakness win over favourite Mystik Dan, who completed second.
“Very excited,” Torres stated after the win. “Very excited and really grateful to all of the folks which have been beside me serving to me.”
“My household, I wish to thank them. As a result of we got here — like lots of people, a number of jockeys — we got here from the underside. … To afford flights and all these issues, to assist me, I do know is difficult. They nonetheless do it as a result of they love me. And I respect that so much,” he stated.
Watch Seize the Gray win the Preakness.
He entered at 9-1 odds, outlasting Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan.
Seize the Gray wins 149th Preakness
Seize the Gray has gained the 149th Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
And we’re off!
The 149th Preakness is underway.
Ultimate odds coming into Preakness
1. Mugatu — 16-1
2. Uncle Heavy — 7-1
3. Catching Freedom — 7/2
4. Muth (scratched)
5. Mystik Dan — 5/2
6. Seize the Gray — 9-1
7. Simply Metal — 9-1
8. Tuscan Gold — 4-1
9. Creativeness — 4-1
Baltimore Ravens icon Ray Lewis calls riders up
Ray Lewis stayed in his Baltimore Ravens character, calling riders up after which breaking into the dance that he carried out to steer his staff’s fearsome protection.
Uncle Heavy is an extended shot to think about
I do not see him as a contender on the 149th Preakness Stakes, however his 20-1 odds make him an intriguing long-shot play.
Horses heading to beginning line
The horses and jockeys are making their approach to the gate. The race is moments away.
Who’s Mystik Dan’s jockey?
In keeping with NBC Sports activities’ Nathan Ackerman:
Brian Hernandez Jr., from Layafette, La., has one Triple Crown win — the 2024 Kentucky Derby, after all. He’s had 4 makes an attempt within the Preakness. He gained widespread reward for his masterful rail-skimming method at Churchill Downs a pair weeks in the past, serving to him change into the primary jockey since 2009 (and eighth all time) to win the Kentucky Oaks and Derby in the identical 12 months.
“Brian’s wonderful,” McPeek stated after the Derby win. “In all probability some of the underrated riders in racing. However not anymore.”
My decide to win the Preakness
Once I picked Simply Metal within the Derby, I acknowledged that my monitor document was poor and that I used to be listening to my coronary heart greater than my head. The story of a resurgent 88-year-old D. Wayne Lukas, his profession unexpectedly rejuvenated with a bundle of proficient additions to his barn, resonates powerfully with me.
However you see what that acquired me.
So this time, I’ll go together with my head. A modest tempo appears possible, so I’d like a horse who gained’t be too removed from the entrance. A stalker kind that has proven a capability to take a seat simply off the tempo after which flip it on as they flip for house appeals to me. I’d additionally prefer it to be a horse that has put up robust velocity figures. And a jockey who has loved Triple Crown success can be a plus, too. Oh, and naturally, I’m additionally in search of a worth.
By God, I’ve completed it once more. I’ve talked myself into D. Wayne Lukas and Simply Metal.
Who’s Mystik Dan’s coach?
NBC Sports activities’ Nathan Ackerman breaks it down:
Mystik Dan’s coach is Ken McPeek, who turned the fourth coach ever to win the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby in the identical 12 months, when Thorpedo Anna gained the previous and Mystik Dan the latter. McPeek is the primary coach to win each in the identical 12 months since 1952.
The Derby win accomplished the profession Triple Crown for McPeek, whose Swiss Skydiver gained the Preakness in 2020. McPeek has gained every Triple Crown race precisely as soon as.
Muth scratch makes Preakness a ‘wide-open’ race
The Bob Baffert-trained Muth was scratched earlier than the Preakness after working a fever earlier than journey. Here is why Mystik Dan, Creativeness and Tuscan Gold are the beneficiaries.
A assured transfer by Brad Cox?
The pattern of trainers’ refusing to run horses on brief relaxation is embodied by Brad Cox. Prior to now 5 years, as of this writing, his horses have made a complete of 4,741 begins in races throughout the nation. What number of of these begins got here two weeks or much less after the earlier ones? Simply 60.
Not surprisingly, then, not one of the 9 Derby horses Cox fielded earlier than this 12 months ever tried the two-week turnaround in Baltimore. However in a choice that has caught many off guard, he’s going for it Saturday with Catching Freedom, the fourth-place Derby finisher.
And, uncommon as it’s, when Cox does ship out horses on brief relaxation like that, his stats are eye-catching. Of the 60 he has run on two weeks’ (or much less) relaxation, a powerful 16 (27%) have gained. And if we set actual parameters just like the Preakness — races at distances run on filth with brief relaxation — Cox is one-for-one, with Tawny Port profitable (at 5-1) the 2022 Lexington Stakes precisely two weeks after a run within the Blue Grass Stakes.
Seize the Gray presents good worth for bettors
Here is why I like his long-shot odds to win the Preakness Stakes after topping the sphere within the Pat Day Mile two weeks in the past.
‘That is for him,’ Mystik Dan proprietor says one 12 months after father died
Mystik Dan proprietor Lance Gasaway’s ideas have been along with his father, Clint, the person who acquired his son into horse racing, who died one 12 months in the past.
“, it’s like, that is for him now,” Lance Gasaway stated. “That is his final run with Mystik Dan.”
Mystik Dan is a favourite to win at this time’s Preakness.
Clint Gasaway died at his house in Gould, Arkansas, on Could 4, 2023, on the age of 85.
Mystik Dan gained this 12 months’s Kentucky Derby, which was held precisely one 12 months to the day after Clint Gasaway died.
Irish import Balnikhov wins Dinner Get together Stakes
Balnikhov slogged via the moist grass and pulled away to win the Dinner Get together Stakes, the highest undercard contest forward of the thirteenth race at Pimlico, the Preakness.
Jockey Frankie Dettori bided his time earlier than hitting the Irish import’s accelerator down the stretch to outduel Crabs N Beer and Working Bee.
The $500,000 Dinner Get together is the eighth-oldest graded stakes race in America and was first run in 1870 on the opening day of brand-new Pimlico Race Course.
That inaugural race was gained by the famed colt Preakness, whose tragic dying in 1881 led this traditional American race to be named in his honor.
How Kentucky Derby winners have fared at Preakness
On the subject of the Derby winner, right here’s the image that emerges:
- 23 of 25 Kentucky Derby winners ran within the Preakness.
- 18 of them completed within the high three.
- 10 of them gained.
That’s 10 wins from the final 23 Derby winners who contested the Preakness — successful fee of 43%. And it is smart. The Preakness is a much more compact and far much less chaotic race than a 20-horse Derby donnybrook. And particularly lately, as trainers have shied away from working horses on brief relaxation, most of the most proficient Derby also-rans have merely skipped this race.
On Saturday, apart from Mystik Dan, solely two Derby alums will compete: fourth-place finisher Catching Freedom and Seventeenth-place Simply Metal.
Mystik Dan, after all, isn’t an abnormal Derby champ. He was an extended shot, profitable at 18-1 odds. That creates skepticism. Was it a fluke? A product of that flawless, rail-skimming journey that jockey Brian Hernandez labored out? That’s why it was Muth, not Mystik Dan, who was initially tabbed as the favourite.
Deal will preserve Preakness in Baltimore ‘for generations’
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore celebrated at this time’s Preakness by trying to the long run — generations into the long run.
The state not too long ago handed laws to switch possession of Pimlico Race Course from the Stronach Group to the state of Maryland.
The deal additionally contains what’s being known as full renovations of Pimlico amenities, in addition to a $10 million funding within the Park Heights neighborhood the place it sits.
“We simply signed a landmark piece of laws, a generational piece of laws, that’s going to maintain the Preakness right here in Baltimore for generations to return,” Moore said in a video today on X.
Subsequent 12 months, the a hundred and fiftieth, is predicted to be held at Pimlico. Some years after that will probably be held at Laurel Park racetrack whereas constriction is underway at Pimlico, the governor’s workplace stated. The state will lease that monitor for 3 years for $1 every.
The Pimlico Race Course first opened in 1870, and it’s the second oldest racetrack within the nation. The Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, opened six years earlier, in 1864.
Will climate affect the race?
There has already been rain in Baltimore this week, and Saturday’s forecast is unsettled. The potential for moist climate raises the potential for a moist monitor — a big variable.
Lengthy shot Uncle Heavy is notable for his unblemished moist monitor document. Each of Seize the Gray’s moist floor journeys, in the meantime, got here at shorter distances — a pair of dash races final summer time. (He did, for what it’s price, present uncommon aggression in a win over the slop final summer time, charging to the lead and holding on for pricey life in opposition to a high quality subject.)
It’s Mystik Dan who stands out essentially the most, although. He romped within the mud in February’s Southwest Stakes, crushing Simply Metal by eight lengths, with jockey Brian Hernandez using the identical rail-hugging ways we noticed two weeks in the past in Louisville. Perhaps it was that rail journey, not the muddy floor, that made the distinction within the Southwest for Mystik Dan. However on the very least we will say he doesn’t thoughts the mud one bit.
Creativeness jockey Dettori needs luck to Arsenal, however horse has different concepts
Moments after video performed of Creativeness jockey Frankie Dettori praising England’s Arsenal Soccer Membership within the final a part of the Premier League season, his horse despatched a special message.
“Hey guys, I want you all the very best within the final sport of the season. You’ve been improbable,” Dettori stated, draped in an Arsenal scarf. “All the very best and exit with a win.”
However Creativeness nuzzled in opposition to a purple Arsenal flag pinned up subsequent to his pen, then bit the decrease nook and pulled it down.
“And Dettori’s horse, Creativeness, apparently not on the identical facet as his jockey,” NBC’s Mike Tirico quipped.
Grooms All Bizness rallies for Jim McKay Turf Dash victory
Grooms All Bizness navigated the moist grass and stormed to victory within the Jim McKay Turf Dash.
Jockey Jorge Ruiz’s gelding broke out of the No. 1 spot however wanted to seek out house in the midst of the monitor down the stretch for the come-from-behind win.
The 5-2 favourite, Beer Can Man, completed fifth within the $100,000 race.
Further relaxation might be an element
Creativeness final ran April 6 within the Santa Anita Derby, which means he’ll be working after a six-week break. Three different horses may gain advantage from related relaxation: Mugatu and Uncle Heavy haven’t run since April 6, and Tuscan Gold hasn’t since March 23.
All three horses, although, didn’t fare nicely sufficient in qualifying races to make the Derby subject — Creativeness did (once more, he was stored out merely due to the Baffert ban).
Company Energy wins Sir Barton Stakes
Favored Company Energy put his nostril in entrance of Gould’s Gold in an exhilarating end to the Sir Barton Stakes, a Preakness undercard race.
Company Energy’s triumph survived a steward’s inquiry in gentle of bumping down the stretch between the winner and place finisher Imperial Gun.
Place finisher Gould’s Gold was ridden by jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. and skilled by Kenny McPeek, the combo that guided Mystik Dan to win the Kentucky Derby by a nostril two weeks in the past.
The 1 1/16-mile $100,000 race is known as after the primary Triple Crown winner in 1919.
Who owns Mystik Dan?
NBC Sports activities’ Nathan Ackerman breaks all of it down:
Mystik Dan is owned by Lance Gasaway and the 4G Racing staff of Brent Gasaway (Lance’s cousin) and Brent’s spouse, Sharilyn. He’s additionally owned by Daniel Hamby III and his brother, Scott Hamby of Valley View Farm.
“To me, that is for him,” Lance Gasaway stated after the Derby, which befell precisely one 12 months after his father, Clint, died. “He beloved the sport. He and I purchased horses collectively. … I’m simply so glad for my household. I had all my household right here. It’s only a special occasion.”
Bob Baffert plans to make an announcement Saturday
Bob Baffert, the Corridor of Fame coach, has been the lacking man in Louisville for 3 years now because of a ban Kentucky Derby officers imposed after Medina Spirit’s medication violation in 2021.
However he’s welcome in Baltimore, and initially he was set to have two horses on this Preakness: Muth and Creativeness. Every would have simply certified to run within the Derby if not for Baffert’s suspension.
However Muth’s scratch from the Preakness leaves Creativeness as the only real Baffert entrant. He’s simply 3-1 on the revised morning line and a significant contender. In a race that appears gentle on tempo, he might be able to shoot straight to the lead, attempt to sluggish the tempo down and final till the end line. It’s a favourite Baffert tactic. His final three Preakness winners — together with Nationwide Treasure simply final 12 months — all gained in gate-to-wire style.
Baffert himself instructions respect on this stage. He’s the one residing coach to say the Triple Crown (two of them, truly), he has gained an all-time document 17 Triple Crown races, and he’s essentially the most profitable Preakness coach ever, having taken this race eight occasions. And similar to he did final 12 months, he has come to Baltimore intent on making an announcement.
Preakness favourite Muth scratched earlier in week
Preakness favourite Muth has been dominated out of the race after spiking a fever, eradicating a horse skilled by Bob Baffert and doubtlessly giving Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan a clearer path via the second leg of the Triple Crown.
The Maryland Jockey Membership introduced Muth’s standing change Wednesday morning, roughly 12 hours after the horse arrived at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Baffert stated Muth’s temperature reached 103 levels and the camp had no selection however to scratch him. A horse’s physique temperature needs to be at or lower than 101.5 levels.
“We’re sick about this. The horse had been doing rather well,” Baffert stated. “However now we have to do what’s proper by the horse.”
Which horses have gained the Triple Crown?
There have been 13 horse racing Triple Crown winners.
- Sir Barton, 1919
- Gallant Fox, 1930
- Omaha, 1935
- Struggle Admiral, 1937
- Whirlaway, 1941
- Depend Fleet, 1943
- Assault, 1946
- Quotation, 1948
- Secretariat, 1973
- Seattle Slew, 1977
- Affirmed, 1978
- American Pharoah, 2015
- Justify, 2018
What to know in regards to the course, prize pot and climate
Distance: 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs)
Whole prize pot for winners: $2 million
Climate forecast: 74 levels however a 40% likelihood of showers
