Seize the Grey crowned winner in muddy race

Seize the Gray proprietor Michael Behrens stated that for quarter-hour after his horse gained the Preakness, all he may say was, “Are you kidding me?!”

“We had some massive expectations, however this exceeds all these expectations. I actually don’t have phrases,” Behrens stated. “I actually don’t have phrases.”

“I can’t imagine this. That is the race I’ve wished to win, that is the race I’ve wished to win for two,570 folks. It’s 100% ours.”

Behrens is an proprietor, however solely certainly one of 2,570 in a bunch that owns Seize the Gray.