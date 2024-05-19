Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator, dies at 58

Alice Stewart, a CNN political commentator and veteran political adviser who labored on various GOP presidential campaigns, has died at age 58, the information community reported Saturday.

Police in northern Virginia advised CNN that Stewart’s physique was discovered outdoor within the Bellevue neighborhood early Saturday morning and that no foul play was suspected. Officers consider Stewart suffered a medical episode, in accordance with CNN.

In an e-mail to workers, the community’s CEO Mark Thompson referred to as Stewart “a really pricey pal and colleague to all of us at CNN.”

“A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who introduced an incomparable spark to CNN’s protection, identified throughout our bureaus not just for her political savvy, however for her unwavering kindness,” he wrote. “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such a unprecedented loss.”

(L-R) Ed Goeas, Alice Stewart and Bob Heckman talking for Michele Bachman within the spin room after The New Hampshire Republican Presidential Debate at Saint Anselm Faculty in Manchester on June 13, 2011. James Leynse/Corbis through Getty Photographs



No additional details about the reason for demise or survivors was out there Saturday.

Stewart was born on March 11, 1966, in Atlanta, and started her profession as a neighborhood reporter in Georgia earlier than shifting to Little Rock, Arkansas, to be a information anchor. She went on to function the communications director in then-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s workplace. She assumed related roles throughout Huckabee’s presidential run in 2008 and served as communications director for the 2012 presidential bids of Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann after which former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum. Most lately, Stewart was the communications director for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 marketing campaign.

“Heartbreaking,” Cruz posted Saturday on social media. “Alice was fantastic and gifted and an expensive pal. And she or he liked America fiercely. She lived every single day to the fullest, and she or he shall be deeply missed. Might God’s consolation and peace be upon her family members. RIP.”

Stewart got here on board CNN as a political commentator earlier than the 2016 election and continuously appeared on air to supply perception on the political information of the day. She final appeared Friday on “The Scenario Room with Wolf Blitzer.”

Stewart advised the Harvard Political Evaluation in 2020 that she brings “a perspective that I feel CNN appreciates.”

“My place at CNN is to be a conservative voice but an impartial thinker,” Stewart stated. “I am not a Kool-Support drinker; I am not a never-Trumper, and I did not examine my widespread sense and decency on the door once I voted for (Trump).”

Former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson posted on X that Stewart’s “sudden demise is such a loss to all who valued her friendship in addition to her political ardour.”

“I first met Alice in Arkansas and I’m proud that she centered on making buddies in politics and never making enemies,” he posted. “Thanks Alice Stewart!”

Stewart additionally co-hosted the podcast “Sizzling Mics from Left to Proper” alongside fellow CNN commentator Maria Cardona, and served on the senior advisory committee on the Institute of Politics at Harvard College’s Kennedy College the place she was beforehand a fellow.

In her free time, Stewart was an avid runner, in accordance with CNN. She continuously posted photographs from highway races on social media, together with from the TCS New York Metropolis Marathon, which she ran in November, and the Credit score Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile race, which she ran final month.