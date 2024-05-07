Shohei Ohtani hits two homers, collects four hits as Dodgers sweep Braves

If the Dodgers can get Paxton again on monitor, they may possess probably the greatest rotations within the Nationwide League. Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are beginning to give the membership all the pieces it wished after they had been acquired this winter. Gavin Stone has been spectacular his previous couple of begins, together with Friday towards Atlanta. Then there’s Walker Buehler, who will return from Tommy John surgical procedure restoration on Monday towards the Marlins to make his first begin since 2022.