Sophia Bush: ‘I Finally Feel Like I Can Breathe’

After the information turned public, my mother advised me that one among her buddies known as her and mentioned, “Properly, this could’t be true. I imply, your daughter isn’t homosexual.” My mother felt that it was apparent, from the best way her pal emphasised the phrase, that she meant it judgmentally. And you already know what my mother mentioned? “Oh honey, I believe she’s fairly homosexual. And he or she’s glad.”

I lastly really feel like I can breathe. I do not suppose I can clarify how profound that’s. I really feel like I used to be sporting a weighted vest for who is aware of how lengthy. I hadn’t realized how heavy it was till I lastly simply put it down. This may sound loopy—however I believe different individuals in trauma restoration will get it—I’m taking deep breaths once more. I can really feel my legs and ft. I can really feel my ft in my sneakers proper now. It makes me wish to cry and snigger on the identical time.

It’s so, so scary to do the courageous factor, to say, “I’m simply not glad.” Particularly should you’re in a partnership and you must say it first. However should you do it, you get the prospect to be glad. To seek out your pleasure. I turned 41 final summer season, amid all of this, and I heard the phrases I used to be saying to my finest pal as they got here out of my mouth. “I really feel like that is my first birthday,” I advised her. This yr was my very first birthday.

Sophia Bush is an actor, activist, and host of the podcasts Work in Progress and Drama Queens. Comply with her at @sophiabush.

