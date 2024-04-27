News
Cowboys writers present final 7-Round Mock Draft
FRISCO, Texas – Draft day is lastly right here.
As typical, the writers of DallasCowboys.com have made their picks for your complete draft, giving the complete seven-round mock draft.
Let’s check out what the writers really feel will occur for the Cowboys this weekend.
Kyle Youmans
- 1 (24): Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
- 2 (56): Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
- 3 (87): MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC
- 5 (174): McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
- 6 (216): Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh
- 7 (233): Andrew Coker, OT, TCU
- 7 (244): Miles Battle, CB, Utah
Evaluation: There’s nonetheless a robust risk that Dallas makes an attempt to commerce again within the first, buying extra picks over the weekend. Nevertheless, there are a pair lifelike eventualities that would pressure Dallas to remain and choose at 24. If Graham Barton makes it the previous the offensive line needy groups like Pittsburgh, Miami, and Philadelphia, he’d be a no brainer. However I discover it arduous to consider he falls. It is a situation the place commerce companions aren’t as plentiful, and Dallas decides to attempt for the upside of Tyler Guyton. This choose on the offensive line helps fill an enormous gap and brings freedom to deal with different wants via the remainder of the draft.
Nick Harris
- 1(30) (through KC): Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona
- 2(56): Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
- 3(87): Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
- 3 (95) (through KC): Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
- 4 (131) (through KC): McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
- 5(174): Hunter Nourzad, C, Penn State
- 6(216): Josh Newton, CB, TCU
- 7 (233): Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
- 7(244): Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE, Notre Dame
Evaluation: In my seven-round mock, the Cowboys dance with the Chiefs within the first spherical to maneuver again to 32 and purchase a third-round and fourth-round choose. The Cowboys get two on the offensive line and two linebackers to assist add depth to the place teams that wanted it most final season. The enjoyable wild card is utilizing the pliability of the additional third-round choose to go get an offensive playmaker in Jalen McMillan — who could be the fourth receiver on the roster named Jalen.
Patrik Walker
- 1(31 – from 49ers): Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
- 2(56): T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
- 3 (73 – from Lions): Dominick Puni, OT/OL, Kansas
- 4 (87): Cedric Grey, LB, North Carolina
- 5 (94 – from 49ers): Braelon Allen, WR, Wisconsin
- 6 (108 – from Vikings): Brenden Rice, WR, USC
- 7 (178 – from Steelers): Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
- 8 (233): Ro Torrence, CB, Arizona State
- 9 (244): Khalid Duke, EDGE, Kansas State
Evaluation: I had no real interest in leaving with solely seven gamers. I started working coping with SF and DET forward of my first-round choose to get two added picks in third, after which with MIN for an early sixth-rounder to seize a falling WR prospect which may make waves on this roster. From the brutality of including JPJ and Puni to the offensive line to doubling down at LB with high-ceiling gamers, to fixing the RB dilemma and utilizing my seventh-round fliers on quiet wants, this haul units Dallas up in a means that free company may not have.
Nick Eatman
- 1 (24): Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
- 2 (56): Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
- 3 (87): Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama
- 5 (174): T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
- 6 (216): Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
- 7 (233): Jalyx Hunt, DE, Houston Christian
- 7 (244): Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas
Evaluation: I am not loopy about this draft, if it goes this manner however I believe the Cowboys are going to should take an offensive deal with. They could not wish to attain, however this can be a 12 months during which they should fill some wants and so getting a man like Mims would undoubtedly assist now and later. If Frazier remains to be round, that’d be an enormous get and the identical goes for Sweat, who most likely will not final this lengthy in any respect, however I’m anticipating some trades all through the draft. If there’s a place I omitted however want I hadn’t, it might be cornerback. I believe they may take one as early because the second, but it surely simply by no means match on my board. Be careful for that one.
