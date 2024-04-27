Cowboys writers present final 7-Round Mock Draft

FRISCO, Texas – Draft day is lastly right here.

As typical, the writers of DallasCowboys.com have made their picks for your complete draft, giving the complete seven-round mock draft.

Let’s check out what the writers really feel will occur for the Cowboys this weekend.

Kyle Youmans

1 (24): Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Oklahoma 2 (56): Edgerrin Cooper, LB , Texas A&M

, Texas A&M 3 (87): MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

USC 5 (174): McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

Texas A&M 6 (216): Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh 7 (233): Andrew Coker, OT , TCU

, TCU 7 (244): Miles Battle, CB, Utah

Evaluation: There’s nonetheless a robust risk that Dallas makes an attempt to commerce again within the first, buying extra picks over the weekend. Nevertheless, there are a pair lifelike eventualities that would pressure Dallas to remain and choose at 24. If Graham Barton makes it the previous the offensive line needy groups like Pittsburgh, Miami, and Philadelphia, he’d be a no brainer. However I discover it arduous to consider he falls. It is a situation the place commerce companions aren’t as plentiful, and Dallas decides to attempt for the upside of Tyler Guyton. This choose on the offensive line helps fill an enormous gap and brings freedom to deal with different wants via the remainder of the draft.

Nick Harris

1(30) (through KC): Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

Arizona 2(56): Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

Texas 3(87): Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Washington 3 (95) (through KC): Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

Kentucky 4 (131) (through KC): McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

Texas A&M 5(174): Hunter Nourzad, C, Penn State

Penn State 6(216): Josh Newton, CB, TCU

TCU 7 (233): Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

Temple 7(244): Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE, Notre Dame

Evaluation: In my seven-round mock, the Cowboys dance with the Chiefs within the first spherical to maneuver again to 32 and purchase a third-round and fourth-round choose. The Cowboys get two on the offensive line and two linebackers to assist add depth to the place teams that wanted it most final season. The enjoyable wild card is utilizing the pliability of the additional third-round choose to go get an offensive playmaker in Jalen McMillan — who could be the fourth receiver on the roster named Jalen.

Patrik Walker

1(31 – from 49ers): Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Oregon 2(56): T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

Texas 3 (73 – from Lions): Dominick Puni, OT/OL, Kansas

Kansas 4 (87): Cedric Grey, LB, North Carolina

North Carolina 5 (94 – from 49ers): Braelon Allen, WR, Wisconsin

Wisconsin 6 (108 – from Vikings): Brenden Rice, WR, USC

USC 7 (178 – from Steelers): Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

Missouri 8 (233): Ro Torrence, CB, Arizona State

Arizona State 9 (244): Khalid Duke, EDGE, Kansas State

Evaluation: I had no real interest in leaving with solely seven gamers. I started working coping with SF and DET forward of my first-round choose to get two added picks in third, after which with MIN for an early sixth-rounder to seize a falling WR prospect which may make waves on this roster. From the brutality of including JPJ and Puni to the offensive line to doubling down at LB with high-ceiling gamers, to fixing the RB dilemma and utilizing my seventh-round fliers on quiet wants, this haul units Dallas up in a means that free company may not have.

Nick Eatman

1 (24): Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Georgia 2 (56): Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

West Virginia 3 (87): Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

Alabama 5 (174): T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

Texas 6 (216): Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington

Washington 7 (233): Jalyx Hunt, DE, Houston Christian

Houston Christian 7 (244): Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas