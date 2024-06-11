News
Spanish engineer’s Dragon Boat Festival in N China’s Tianjin-Xinhua
TIANJIN, June 10 (Xinhua) — Born in coastal metropolis Cadiz, Laura Mora, a Spanish engineer from Airbus China, is acquainted with many water sports activities, however the dragon boat race with an extended historical past stays recent to her.
“Collaborating in Dragon Boat races is not only for Dragon Boat Competition leisure to me, but in addition a great way to find the cultural inheritance of a brand new metropolis I lived in,” she mentioned. On the day of the Dragon Boat Competition, Laura Mora completed her dragon boat race within the 2024 Haihe Dragon Boat Race in north China’s Tianjin for the primary time.
Tianjin was one of many early northern cities to hold out dragon boat sports activities. In 1988, Tianjin held the primary dragon boat race to commemorate the Water Diversion Venture from Luanhe River to Tianjin Metropolis. To this point, with 36 years historical past, the Haihe Dragon Boat Race has turn into an necessary label of water sports activities in Tianjin.
“My Chinese language colleagues instructed me that Haihe River is the mom river of Tianjin individuals, which can be my emotions after taking my first dragon boat race on the river. I’ll proceed to work in Tianjin within the subsequent few years and hope to proceed to take part within the Haihe Dragon boat race.” Laura Mora mentioned expectantly.
Produced by Xinhua International Service■
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News4 weeks ago
Annual Mother’s Day dinner a joyful tangle of picky eaters, buffets, love | Lifestyles
-
News3 weeks ago
Peso Pluma’s ‘Exodo’ tour performance at Frost Bank Center gets new date
-
News3 weeks ago
How self-ownership can empower physician leadership
-
News3 weeks ago
Peso Pluma coming to Edinburg, tickets on sale next week
-
News4 weeks ago
OpenAI’s New GPT-4o Immediately Available in Azure Playground — Visual Studio Magazine
-
News4 weeks ago
Preview: Fever vs. Sun odds, prediction, time: Experts reveal top Caitlin Clark prop picks for WNBA debut
-
News4 weeks ago
Switzerland’s Nemo wins Eurovision 2024 with ‘The Code’