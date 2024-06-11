Spanish engineer’s Dragon Boat Festival in N China’s Tianjin-Xinhua

TIANJIN, June 10 (Xinhua) — Born in coastal metropolis Cadiz, Laura Mora, a Spanish engineer from Airbus China, is acquainted with many water sports activities, however the dragon boat race with an extended historical past stays recent to her.

“Collaborating in Dragon Boat races is not only for Dragon Boat Competition leisure to me, but in addition a great way to find the cultural inheritance of a brand new metropolis I lived in,” she mentioned. On the day of the Dragon Boat Competition, Laura Mora completed her dragon boat race within the 2024 Haihe Dragon Boat Race in north China’s Tianjin for the primary time.

Tianjin was one of many early northern cities to hold out dragon boat sports activities. In 1988, Tianjin held the primary dragon boat race to commemorate the Water Diversion Venture from Luanhe River to Tianjin Metropolis. To this point, with 36 years historical past, the Haihe Dragon Boat Race has turn into an necessary label of water sports activities in Tianjin.

“My Chinese language colleagues instructed me that Haihe River is the mom river of Tianjin individuals, which can be my emotions after taking my first dragon boat race on the river. I’ll proceed to work in Tianjin within the subsequent few years and hope to proceed to take part within the Haihe Dragon boat race.” Laura Mora mentioned expectantly.

Laura Mora (4th L), a Spanish engineer from Airbus China, and her teammates of Airbus China dragon boat staff practise on the Haihe river in north China’s Tianjin on June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Solar Fanyue)

Laura Mora (fifth L), a Spanish engineer from Airbus China, cheers up with teammates earlier than the ultimate of the 2024 Haihe Dragon Boat Race in north China’s Tianjin on June 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Solar Fanyue)

An aerial picture taken on June 10, 2024 reveals Laura Mora, a Spanish engineer from Airbus China, and her teammates of Airbus China dragon boat staff (in blue) compete within the 2024 Haihe Dragon Boat Race on the Haihe river in north China’s Tianjin. (Xinhua/Solar Fanyue)

An aerial picture taken on June 10, 2024 reveals rowers competing within the 2024 Haihe Dragon Boat Race on the Haihe river in north China’s Tianjin. (Xinhua/Solar Fanyue)

