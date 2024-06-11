T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa vs Bangladesh Highlights: SA Clinch Last Over Thriller

South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024, Highlights: South Africa edged out Bangladesh by 4 runs of their T20 World Cup match right here on Monday. Opting to bat, South Africa posted 113 for six. Spinner Keshav Maharaj then took two wickets within the ultimate over as Bangladesh might handle solely 109/7 in 20 overs. Earlier, Bangladesh lowered South Africa to 23 for 4 earlier than Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29) took their group previous the 100-run mark. Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib took three wickets for Bangladesh. (Scorecard | Factors Desk)

ICC Males’s T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: South Africa vs Bangladesh | SA vs BAN