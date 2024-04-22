Statement from President Joe Biden on Passover

Tomorrow evening, Jews all over the world will have a good time Passover, recounting their miraculous Exodus story from lots of of years of enslavement in Egypt and their journey to freedom. This vacation reminds us of a profound and highly effective fact: that even within the face of persecution, if we maintain on to religion, we will endure and overcome.



As Jews mark Passover with storytelling, songs, and rituals, they may also learn from the Haggadah how, in each technology, they’ve been focused by those that would search to destroy them. This 12 months, these phrases carry deeper resonance and ache within the wake of Hamas’ unspeakable evil on October seventh – the deadliest day for the Jewish individuals for the reason that Holocaust. Greater than 1,200 individuals have been brutally massacred. Girls and ladies have been subjected to appalling sexual violence. Greater than 250 innocents have been taken hostage, together with Individuals. We are able to always remember the horror of Hamas’ despicable atrocities.



Jews all over the world are nonetheless dealing with the trauma of that day and its aftermath. This Passover falls notably onerous on hostage households attempting to honor the spirit of the vacation – a narrative centered on freedom – whereas their family members stay in captivity. Our hearts are with all of the victims, survivors, households, and mates whose family members have been killed, taken hostage, wounded, displaced, or are in hurt’s method.



My dedication to the security of the Jewish individuals, the safety of Israel, and its proper to exist as an impartial Jewish state is ironclad. My Administration is working across the clock to free the hostages, and we won’t relaxation till we convey them dwelling. We’re additionally working to determine an instantaneous and extended ceasefire in Gaza as part of a deal that releases the hostages and delivers desperately wanted humanitarian assist to Palestinian civilians. We are going to proceed to work towards a two-state resolution that gives equal safety, prosperity, and enduring peace for Israelis and Palestinians. And we’re main worldwide efforts to make sure Israel can defend itself in opposition to Iran and its proxies, together with by directing the U.S. army to assist defend Israel in opposition to Iran’s unprecedented assaults final weekend.



The traditional story of persecution in opposition to Jews within the Haggadah additionally reminds us that we should communicate out in opposition to the alarming surge of Antisemitism – in our colleges, communities, and on-line. Silence is complicity. Even in current days, we’ve seen harassment and requires violence in opposition to Jews. This blatant Antisemitism is reprehensible and harmful – and it has completely no place on faculty campuses, or anyplace in our nation. My Administration will proceed to talk out and aggressively implement the first-ever Nationwide Technique to Counter Antisemitism, placing the total drive of the federal authorities behind defending the Jewish neighborhood.



This 12 months, allow us to bear in mind the central Passover theme that even within the darkest of instances, the promise of God’s safety will give us energy to search out hope, resilience, and redemption. To all these celebrating this Pageant of Freedom: Jill and I want you a Completely satisfied Passover, Chag Sameach.

