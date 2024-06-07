News
Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison by July 1 to serve contempt of Congress sentence
CNN
—
A federal decide on Thursday ordered Steve Bannon to report back to jail by July 1, giving the previous Donald Trump adviser a brief window to get a better courtroom’s intervention.
Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress in 2022 after failing to supply paperwork and testimony to the Home Choose committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, US Capitol assault. He was sentenced to 4 months in jail.
The federal decide presiding over the case, Carl Nichols, had initially paused the sentence whereas Bannon appealed the conviction.
Final month, nevertheless, a DC Circuit Courtroom of Appeals panel unanimously rejected a number of challenges Bannon made to the case, and prosecutors instantly requested Nichols to ship Bannon to jail to start serving his sentence.
Nichols stated Thursday that, given the appeals courtroom ruling, he didn’t imagine the premise he had for pausing Bannon’s sentence “exists any longer.”
The decide, who was appointed by Trump, stated that he concluded that he had the authority to carry the maintain on Bannon’s sentence, whilst an attraction of conviction will proceed.
Decide orders Steve Bannon to report back to jail July 1
Shortly after the listening to concluded, Bannon vowed to struggle his contempt of Congress conviction “all the best way to the Supreme Courtroom if now we have to.”
Bannon additionally claimed with out proof that his prosecution by the Justice Division was about “shutting down the MAGA motion, shutting down grassroots conservatives, shutting down President Trump.”
“There’s nothing that may shut me up and nothing that can shut me up. There’s not a jail constructed or a jail constructed that can ever shut me up,” he instructed reporters exterior the federal courthouse in Washington.
“We’re going to win on the Supreme Courtroom,” he added.
On the listening to, Bannon’s legal professional, David Schoen, argued that his consumer ought to be capable to stay out of jail till the Supreme Courtroom had an opportunity to weigh in on the case. Schoen additionally stated that his request for the total DC Circuit Courtroom of Appeals to overview the case could be filed by June 24.
Prosecutor John Crabb stated that Bannon had not glad the authorized threshold for staying out of jail whereas his attraction continued. Crabb pointed to the failed effort by Peter Navarro, one other ex-Trump adviser prosecuted for refusing to adjust to a Home January 6 committee subpoena, to pause his sentenced — an effort that was rebuffed by the DC Circuit and the Supreme Courtroom.
Nichols stated Navarro’s case introduced totally different points, and the decide in the end pointed to the truth that three appeals courtroom judges “wholeheartedly” rejected the arguments Bannon was making in his case. Nichols famous {that a} member of the DC Circuit panel contemplating Bannon’s case may have famous in a concurrence or dissent that that they had issues about the important thing precedent Bannon is in search of to overturn in his case, however no decide on the panel wrote such an announcement.
With rather less than a month till the give up date, Bannon may attempt to file emergency motions with the appeals courtroom and even the Supreme Courtroom in search of to push off his sentence longer.
After Nichols introduced his order, Schoen tried once more to persuade Nichols to let Bannon keep out of jail, in an change with the decide that bought heated.
Navarro is at present serving a four-month jail sentence for his 2023 conviction.
This story has been up to date with further particulars.
