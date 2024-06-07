50 Cent Defends Viral Photo With Lauren Boebert

Topline

Rapper 50 Cent defended his viral image with Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., following his go to to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, by which he advocated for extra Black illustration within the liquor trade, stating he took footage with varied members of Congress from each events.

50 Cent visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday to advocate for Black illustration within the liquor … [+] trade. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Name, Inc by way of Getty Pictures) CQ-Roll Name, Inc by way of Getty Pictures

Key Info

50 Cent defended his viral pictures with Boebert in a tweet Wednesday evening, stating: “Wait, wait, guys i took footage with everybody and all you appear to care about is Lauren 🤷🏽‍♂️what did she do in a darkish theater that hasn’t been executed, my God !” The rapper’s reference to the “darkish theater” possible refers to Boebert being faraway from a manufacturing of “Beetlejuice” in September; video footage of the incident confirmed her vaping, dancing, taking pictures and groping her male date throughout the efficiency. 50 Cent and Boebert had each tweeted footage of the 2 posing collectively following his go to to Capitol Hill, which have been considered thousands and thousands of instances. Boebert tweeted she would “nonetheless love you if you happen to flipped burgers at Burger King @50Cent, I used to do this myself!” The rapper tweeted footage of himself with many different representatives final evening spanning each events, together with Speaker of the Home Mike Johnson (R-La.), former Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)—although none garnered as many likes and reposts as his image with Boebert.

Key Background

50 Cent, who owns the liquor firm Sire Spirits (which sells Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi champagne), made a shock go to to Capitol Hill on Wednesday alongside civil rights legal professional Ben Crump to advocate for extra Black illustration within the liquor trade. The rapper stated at a press convention following his go to that he met with leaders of each events to debate “financial alternatives for everyone, and it’s actually thrilling. The response I received makes me really feel like there are vibrant days forward of us.”

Tangent

50 Cent stated he sees Black males “figuring out with Trump” within the 2024 presidential election “as a result of they received RICO fees,” after a reporter requested him concerning the significance of Black males this election cycle. The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations regulation makes it unlawful to have interaction in racketeering exercise and was handed to fight organized crime. Trump and 18 co-defendants have been charged in August beneath the RICO regulation for his or her efforts to overturn the 2020 election outcomes. 50 Cent stated he has not but determined who he’ll vote for within the presidential election. In 2020, the rapper appeared to endorse Trump in a tweet by which he criticized President Joe Biden’s tax plans, stating: “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black folks.” However lower than every week later, he tweeted: “F— Donald Trump, I by no means appreciated him.” He beforehand endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Stunning Truth

50 Cent referenced his authorized dispute with liquor firm Suntory World Spirits in social media posts forward of his Capitol Hill go to. “I’m off to DC 🛫to speak to the Congressional Black Caucus about how @suntoryglobalspirits has broken my enterprise,” the rapper posted Wednesday. 50 Cent sued the corporate—which says it’s the third-largest premium spirits firm—alleging it overcharged his Sire Spirits enterprise on taxes, customs and insurance coverage, in line with liquor trade publication The Drinks Enterprise.

Additional Studying

Why was 50 Cent on Capitol Hill? Rapper makes shock go to (USA Right now)

50 Cent Says Black Males Are ‘Figuring out With Trump’ Over Biden (The Every day Beast)

RICO Fees: What To Know About The Organized Crime Legislation Used To Cost Trump And 18 Allies In Georgia (Forbes)