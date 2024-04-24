Students explore opportunities in Washington through WilDCats at the Capitol

LEXINGTON, Ky. (April 24, 2024) — Since its inception in 2016, the WilDCats on the Capitol internship program on the College of Kentucky has been paving the way in which for college kids to embark on transformative experiences in Washington, D.C.

Developed by means of a partnership between the Workplace of Federal Relations, the Division of Political Science within the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and the Pupil Authorities Affiliation, this system has develop into a cornerstone of experiential studying for UK college students.

Gavin Cooper is at present a junior at UK learning group and management growth. In the course of the Spring 2024 semester, he’s been a part of WilDCats within the Capitol interning within the workplace of Senator Joe Manchin (WV).

“My favourite a part of this program is having the chance to get hands-on expertise at a excessive stage,” mentioned Cooper. “Each piece of labor right here in D.C. impacts our lives in intricate methods and this is a chance to see how all the things occurs.”

At its core, this system provides college students a semester-long immersive expertise within the nation’s capital. Members dwell collectively, take courses and intern full-time, all whereas staying on monitor to finish their levels. This distinctive mix of educational {and professional} growth permits college students to use classroom information in real-world settings, getting ready them for profitable careers upon commencement.

“This program is admittedly particular as a result of it has allowed me to achieve spectacular internship expertise with out interfering with my commencement timeline,” mentioned Cooper.

Over time, WilDCats on the Capitol has expanded its attain due to collaborations with numerous departments and workplaces throughout the college. Final 12 months, the Workplace of Federal Relations joined forces with the Workplace for Pupil Success to advertise this system throughout all educational schools and departments, making certain that college students from each self-discipline have the chance to take part.

Amelia Iliohan is a UK graduate who participated in WilDCats on the Capitol in 2018. She grew up in a small city in Western Kentucky and says this program was the one possible means for her to expertise profession alternatives in Washington. She now works because the affiliate director of occasions and member engagement on the Nationwide Affiliation of States Departments of Agriculture (NASDA).

“This program created a gateway for me to search out my ardour for worldwide agriculture,” mentioned Iliohan. “WilDCats on the Capital is a complete program that educationally, financially, socially and personally helps UK college students from all schools and all socioeconomic backgrounds. I’d not be in Washington, D.C., right this moment in a profession I really like with out my expertise in this system.”

Government Director of Federal Relations Eric King expressed the college’s dedication to prioritizing college students’ wants by asserting Matthew Jackson as assistant director of federal relations, who will handle and promote the WilDCats on the Capitol program. This strategic transfer underscores the college’s dedication to increasing its attain in Washington, making certain that college students have unparalleled alternatives for development and success.

The WilDCats on the Capitol internship program is not nearly gaining skilled expertise and making a distinction. From working with Members of Congress to collaborating with top-tier organizations like NASA and UPS, college students can discover numerous profession pathways and make significant contributions to society.

This system invitations all college students to hitch them in Washington and develop into a part of the WilDCats on the Capitol group. Their aim is to proceed empowering the following technology of leaders whereas persevering with schooling.

For extra info on this system, together with easy methods to apply, go to www.uky.edu/wildcatsatthecapitol.