Sydney Sweeney Orchestrated ‘Anyone But You’ Marketing

Sydney Sweeney is a advertising genius. That’s Glen Powell‘s reasoning for the way their rom-com “Anybody however You” went from something however a hit to a box-office and VOD hit.

“The 2 issues that you need to promote a rom-com are enjoyable and chemistry. Sydney and I’ve a ton of enjoyable collectively, and we’ve a ton of easy chemistry,” Powell instructed the New York Instances. “That’s folks wanting what’s on the display off the display, and typically you simply need to lean into it a bit — and it labored splendidly. Sydney may be very sensible.”

Sweeney, who additionally government produced the movie by means of her Fifty-Fifty Movies banner, was instantly behind the “Anybody however You” advertising technique. It included romantic photos of her and Powell, longing appears on pink carpets, and many flirting in interviews. And when Powell and his long-term girlfriend broke up (Sweeney stays engaged to Jonathan Davino, an government producer on “Anybody however You”), the rumors heated up.

The “hypothesis performed out… precisely as they supposed,” the NYT wrote.

“I used to be on each name. I used to be in textual content group chats. I used to be most likely protecting everyone over at Sony advertising and distribution awake at night time as a result of I couldn’t cease with concepts,” Sweeney mentioned. “I needed to guarantee that we have been actively having a dialog with the viewers as we have been selling this movie, as a result of on the finish of the day, they’re those who created your entire narrative.”

Sweeney additionally was the EP who forged Powell and employed screenwriter Ilana Wolpert.

“Ilana took such a cool, fashionable twist on Shakespeare[‘s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’], I felt like I used to be studying an early 2000s rom-com,” Sweeney mentioned. “I beloved desirous to be kissed within the rain, desirous to fall in love as soon as I completed studying the script, desirous to cry, snigger, feeling all of the feels.”

A part of reliving that early 2000s rom-com period was additionally recycling among the advertising ways that have been paramount to the period. There have been additionally new ones, like Sweeney sharing fan-made movies of moviegoers dancing to Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” the breakout monitor within the movie, on TikTok.

Like Powell, Sony Footage Movement Image Group chairman and chief government Tom Rothman, who additionally oversees Columbia, discovered all of it to be good.

“You’ve received to get the elements within the meal excellent: the story, the forged, the filmmakers, the chemistry, the ending,” Rothman mentioned, including that making any rom-com “is a fragile job. So, in case you’re going to make one and go for it theatrically, it higher be good.”