Glen Powell Credits Sydney Sweeney for Anyone but You Marketing Strategy

Glen Powell is giving credit score the place credit score is due concerning his Anybody however You co-star Sydney Sweeney.

In a latest interview with The New York Instances, the actor praised the Euphoria star for the position she performed within the film’s advertising and marketing technique to assist it grow to be a rom-com style hit. Sweeney additionally served as an government producer on the mission.

“The 2 issues that it’s important to promote a rom-com are enjoyable and chemistry. Sydney and I’ve a ton of enjoyable collectively, and we’ve a ton of easy chemistry,” Powell defined. “That’s individuals wanting what’s on the display screen off the display screen, and typically you simply should lean into it a bit — and it labored splendidly. Sydney could be very good.”

Anybody however You‘s advertising and marketing marketing campaign, which closely contributed to its field workplace success, included romantic photographs of the movie’s leads, longing gazes between the duo on crimson carpets, flirtatious moments in interviews and viral TikTok movies.

Powell and his long-term girlfriend reportedly splitting throughout the movie’s press tour additionally contributed to romance rumors swirling on social media between the pair, regardless that Sweeney has remained engaged to Jonathan Davino, who’s additionally an government producer on the film.

“I used to be on each name. I used to be in textual content group chats. I used to be most likely protecting all people over at Sony advertising and marketing and distribution awake at evening as a result of I couldn’t cease with concepts,” Sweeney shared. “I wished to make it possible for we have been actively having a dialog with the viewers as we have been selling this movie, as a result of on the finish of the day, they’re those who created the whole narrative.”

The Will Gluck-directed movie, loosely primarily based on Shakespeare’s A lot Ado About Nothing, follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), whose attraction for one another turns ice-cold after one evening ends badly. Nonetheless, once they’re unexpectedly reunited at a marriage in Australia, they resolve to faux to be a pair.

Whereas Anybody however You has not solely grow to be the highest-grossing romantic comedy in years, incomes greater than $200 million worldwide, the movie additionally helped with the so-called rom-com revival, hopefully paving the best way for future movies.

“You’ve obtained to get the components within the meal excellent: the story, the forged, the filmmakers, the chemistry, the ending,” Tom Rothman, chairman and chief government of Sony Footage Movement Image Group, who additionally oversees Columbia, mentioned of discovering success inside the rom-com film style, including that it “is a fragile activity. So, in case you’re going to make one and go for it theatrically, it higher be good.”